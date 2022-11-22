‘This is hard stuff’: Missoula wrestles with equity strategies

The city of Missoula is grappling with the nebulous nature of implementing justice, equity, diversity and inclusion solutions for the community.

Spurred by the political climate in 2020, the city took up initiatives aimed at improving JEDI work throughout the city, including a study of the city’s operations from a JEDI lens. City staff and city councilors analyzed the results of the study last week, but bumped up against challenges with precisely outlining tools to put into practice.

“We have to have really clear intentions,” said James Whitfield, keynote speaker at the city’s inaugural JEDI summit in October. Whitfield founded Be Culture, an organization that helps boards, executives and civic leaders develop their institutional culture.

The concept of equity “tends to feel squishy to people,” Whitfield said. To address that squishiness, solutions should be practical “so that people can both understand it and do it.”

“Equity means that people have shared ownership over what’s happening,” he explained.

Ward 3 Councilor Gwen Jones highlighted the long history of inequity as yet another barrier the city faces in trying to implement equitable practices.

“For me, the bottom line is in the last 150 to 180 years that non-Indigenous people have been residing in this valley, a lot of actions have been taken that a lot of them had huge impact on others,” she said. “But also I think if we just look at the fact, if we look at statistics in terms of who is being incarcerated in Missoula, poverty rates, education levels, all sorts of data points, clearly there is huge room for improvement for us to make this a better place for everybody.

“We don’t have a clear path forward because this is hard stuff,” Jones added.

City councilors last week illustrated the challenge as they wrestled with the vagueness of JEDI work. Councilors were repeatedly frustrated by the lack of concrete tools they could take away from Warner’s report to implement in their everyday work.

Instead of offering tangible solutions, the conversation became centered on ironing out definitions like “everybody” and “all,” based on the idea that some uses of those terms leave out marginalized communities.

The discussion also focused on land acknowledgments, and while researchers cautioned against performative land acknowledgments, city councilors grasped for actionable alternatives to perfunctory statements.

“I do recognize that how we measure success and kind of understanding what the actual, tangible goals are is something that a lot of people struggle with,” said Ward 4 Representative Mike Nugent. “And that’s something that as we kind of develop our communications plan, I think that’s something that we can maybe improve in how we kind of share this strategic goal out to the community.”

Councilors Heidi West and Sandra Vasecka, representing Ward 1 and Ward 6 respectively, were especially blunt in expressing their disappointment with the study.

Vasecka, who originally opposed undertaking the study, reiterated her displeasure with the use of $75,000 in city funds to support the research. She said she believes the money would have been better spent looking at improving access to local government, rather than racialized experiences.

“We can’t fight racism with racism,” she said.

But in her presentation on her team’s equity study regarding Black, Indigenous and people of color’s experiences in Missoula, researcher Laurelle Warner highlighted the ongoing work that the city has yet to take on in improving equity on the local level.

In her work interviewing BIPOC residents and looking into city operations, Warner said she found an alarming trend.

“A large percent of Missoula’s white residents has the taken-for-granted perception of themselves as forward-thinking, open-minded and accepting, especially in comparison to other areas of Montana,” Warner noted.

This perception glosses over the lived experiences of racism and exclusion experienced by BIPOC individuals in and around Missoula, she said.

Respondents in the study, for instance, identified the presumption that a lack of diversity in Missoula means the city is free from confronting racism at the local level.

Many believe “the problem doesn’t exist here,” Warner said.

Warner countered that the problem does exist, according to her research, and it manifests in everyday interactions and institutionalized systems. People of color reported being uncomfortable, for instance, with frequently fielding questions about where they come from, rooted in an assumption that they were not born in Missoula.

“Missoula is really a primarily white space,” Warner acknowledged. But she added, “…there (is) a wide diverse group (of people of color in Missoula). Yes, it may not be as large, but we are here.”

When it comes to enacting shared ownership, a few important tenets must be upheld, according to Whitfield.

Equity work should include people on the margins, and facilitators, he said, should be mindful of where they place the metaphorical table so that everyone has a seat and a shared definition of success. Equity work should also identify barriers to reaching that success and encourage true collaboration among all parties to reach that common goal. Equity work, Whitfield added, should be iterative and ongoing.

“It’s not a one-time conversation,” he said.

The city of Missoula is striving to achieve those benchmarks through myriad programs, and the report discussed last week outlined additional findings and tools to improve those efforts.

The city’s JEDI Strategic Implementation Work Team formed in the spring, and JEDI training for all employees launched this fall. City staff also pointed to the JEDI benefits of efforts like the Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee, the Mobile Support Team and the Operation Shelter umbrella of houselessness initiatives.

Warner gave the city credit for engaging in challenging conversations about equity and injustice, but pointed to a remaining need for the city to implement solutions to those issues.

“At the basic level, the city is doing very well,” Warner said. “It welcomes in topics that could be difficult and challenging.”

But the city struggles, she said, with actualizing strategies to address those topics.

West, meanwhile, took issue with the report’s tendency to raise questions rather than offer answers. She said she cried after reading the report because she was so disappointed in its prescriptions.

“I was just really hoping, what I thought we were delving into with this LEARN (Listening, Engaging, Action and Reflection Network) report was really trying to identify where we could fix our systems to remedy that if there are things in our system that create inequities that we could identify those and restructure those or create policies to fix them,” West told the Missoulian.

She noticed the report focused heavily on the methodology and the process of collecting information, but she said, “when it came to the deliverables there wasn’t as much concrete things that I can walk away and say, ‘All right, this is how we’re going to fix things and make them better.’

“I was hoping for just more tools to be able to identify and address where we need to fix things,” she added. “I didn’t feel like it really provided that.”

“But I’m sure we can take what is there and try to move forward,” West said. She pointed to suggestions like improving pay equity as an actionable solution she could take from the report.