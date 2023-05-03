ARLEE — If it's true that once you learn to ride a bicycle you never forget, then Arlee's kindergartners won't forget May 3, either.

On Wednesday morning, Arlee Elementary School's three-dozen kindergartners were surprised with a fleet of brand new balance bikes donated to the school for a new learn-to-ride program. The bikes, which don't have pedals or training wheels, allow a child to propel themselves forward by walking with their feet astride the bike. As they develop a sense of balance, kids can lift their feet to coast forward and truly ride. The models donated in Arlee can be equipped with pedals once a child masters balance.

Global engineering firm HDR — which has offices in Missoula, Helena, Butte, Bozeman and Billings — donated the Strider-brand bikes, pedal conversion kits and accompanying helmets via the nonprofit All Kids Bike. The nonprofit aims to provide balance bikes and learn-to-ride programming for kindergarten classes nationwide. HDR also donated bikes Wednesday to Highland Elementary in Billings and Laurel Elementary in Laurel. Employees built and donated two rolling storage racks for the bikes. Arlee, Highland and Laurel are Title I schools, where a high percentage of students come from low-income families.

Arlee Elementary School offers bike riding and safety in grades 3–6, but "We've never been able to do the bike program this young because we've never had bikes small enough," said Principal Anne Tanner. "So this is huge for us, because Ms. Carney runs a great program."

She was referring to Susan Carney, a veteran teacher who has logged 33 years so far at Arlee. Carney teaches physical education from kindergarten through sixth grade. Before that, she spent most of the 1980s managing Glasgow's recreation programs, including teaching bicycle safety with a film-projector slideshow. Carney's father, a motorcycle mechanic, wouldn't let his kids ride bikes until they knew how to fix a flat tire.

The bike donation, she said, "fell in our lap" when Chris Kelly, a Montana-based assistant marketing manager at HDR, contacted Tanner. The principal sent Kelly "to the bike lady on campus."

The bikes were just as much of a surprise to the kids, who gathered in the gym while the bikes were hidden in a back room. Surrounded by first-, second- and fourth-grade students whose teachers rallied to cheer for their younger classmates, the kindergartners sat in the front row of the bleachers and dutifully counted down from five. After a jubilant "one!" the kids cheered as the high school's track-and-field team rolled 25 gleaming white bikes into the gym. HDR employees and high schoolers helped the kindergartners don helmets and adjust seat heights, and soon the kids were whizzing around the gym as classmates ran alongside cheering.

"We were riding bikes!" shouted 6-year-old McGregor, after the gym time concluded. "It was fun," added classmate Charlie.

Charlie, 6, said she liked the balance bike more than her bike at home, which has training wheels: "My bike's kind of wobbly and it's scary, but I keep trying. Those little bikes are perfect because you don't need (training) wheels and you can learn without (training) wheels."

"You just walk," explained 6-year-old Lily. "I thought it was bananas!"

Healthy release

"Back when I was a kid, you had training wheels," Carney said, "but if you teach kids to balance from a very young age, you can skip that progression from training wheels."

Plus, Carney noted, developing balance is a good core workout and aids in fitness: "We need to keep our kids healthy and happy and getting exercise, and getting the endorphins going."

The benefits extend beyond physical health. Research by Outride, a separate nonprofit that provides bikes for students in middle school and studies the benefits of youth cycling, has found that regular cycling can improve kids' attention, self-esteem and mood, in addition to their physical health. The research was conducted in conjunction with Stanford University.

Many students at Arlee struggle, Carney said, whether it's with challenges at home, trouble with behavior or difficulty learning. Riding bikes can be a healthy release for all kids, she said, where struggles that might set some apart from others can melt away. Teachers were overjoyed, she said, when a mostly non-verbal kindergartner abruptly exclaimed, "I did it!" while being helped along on a balance bike.

"We have some kids who struggle, and you could not have picked them out here today," Carney said. "As Ms. Tanner said, bikes are sort of an equalizer to get kids moving."

Safe driving

Carney also teaches older Arlee students how to drive, and she trains other Montana teachers to become driving instructors themselves. In that capacity, she said, she hopes that teaching students to ride bikes at a young age can help them better appreciate other road users when it's time to get behind the wheel of a car.

"Bicyclists are important in that program," she said of driver's ed courses. "I want them to learn early so they have more empathy for cyclists behind the wheel."