‘This is our homeland’: Indigenous artists to bring murals to Great Falls

For the first time, the annual ArtsFest MONTANA — an event where artists paint murals in downtown Great Falls — will feature work by Indigenous artists.

The fourth annual ArtsFest MONTANA will kick off on Friday, Aug. 12, where nine artists will paint at least eight murals on buildings.

Thanks to a partnership with Sisters United, ArtsFest MONTANA will feature Indigenous artists John Pepion, Blackfeet pictographic artist Louis Still Smoking, a Blackfeet artist specializing in impressionistic realism, and Jack "Senta" Wingo, of the Cherokee Nation.

Pepion and Still Smoking have painted murals in Browning, Starr School and Heart Butte, which they hope will continue to inspire pride in Indigenous identity.

Pepion said he’s known about the ArtsFest for years and had wondered how he could be part of it. He was thrilled when organizers invited him and Still Smoking to participate. Pepion said he and Still Smoking have collaborated on a number of murals featuring warriors, elders and leaders from the past. For the upcoming ArtsFest, though, he said they plan to create a mural of a contemporary Native woman.

“She’ll have Blackfoot symbology because Great Falls is traditionally our territory,” Pepion said. “We want to let Great Falls know this is our homeland.”

Pepion and Still Smoking's mural will be located at 525 1st Ave. North in Great Falls, though exact locations are subject to change.

Candice English — founder and president of Sisters United, a Great Falls-based nonprofit that supports Native women and girls in Montana — said the organization wanted to see more Native representation in the event.

“For so long we have seen our Native communities represented in the media through toxic stereotypes and false narratives,” English said. “The only way to change this is by making sure Indigenous people are included in projects like ArtsFest. And since Great Falls is a wonderful place to see Western art, the inclusion of our Indigenous people is vital to really make it an authentic experience.”

Other participating artists include Andres Petroselli, an Argentinian-based muralist, Chris Chanyang Shim, (also called Royyal Dog) a graffiti artist from Seoul, South Korea, Sheree Nelson, contemporary pop artist, Cameron Moberg, San Francisco-based artist, and Fasm, a graffiti artist.

Joan Redeen, community director of the Great Falls Business Improvement District, said she hopes the events bring "new beauty to the community" and "continue to instill pride in our community."

"Knowing that art is subjective, our hope is that everyone will find something that sparks joy," she said. "We also hope to continue to boost our tourism by bringing artists who have large followings from all over the globe."

In partnership with NeighborWorks Great Falls, ArtsFest MONTANA is hosting an artist workshop at the NeighborWorks Learning Center (509 1st Ave. South) on Friday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested can apply at artsfestmontana.com. The $25 fee covers lunch and supplies.

On Saturday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m., ArtsFest MONTANA is partnering with the Great Falls Public Library to paint animal tracks for a story walk to Gibson Park. Those interested can meet at the public library (301 2nd Ave. North) at 10 a.m. Saturday to participate.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, ArtsFest MONTANA will host an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. in the alley behind Dragonfly Dry Goods (504 Central Ave.). Tickets are available at Dragonfly Dry Goods or online at eventbrite.com.

For more information on ArtsFest MONTANA, visit artsfestmontana.com/activities.