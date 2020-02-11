'This is threatening': Thousands of dollars stolen in Hot Springs break-ins

Someone robbed PJ’s Café in Hot Springs early Monday.
Some ones — it had to be more than one person— unbolted the automatic teller machine from the floor of the lobby of the Symes Hotel and toted it away in the hotel’s firewood wheelbarrow a couple of weeks earlier.
Fergie’s Pub and Grill on Main Street was hit last Labor Day weekend, with property damage and stolen cash totaling several thousand dollars.
So far, none of the Hot Springs cases have been solved.
“It’s a sleepy little town. This is Mayberry, you know," Leslee Smith of the Symes Hot Springs Hotel and Mineral Baths said. "Our doors to the hotel are open at night, but now we’re having to hire a security person for every night of the week,” Smith said.
Smith and family have owned and operated the Symes for nearly a quarter of a century, attracting crowds and music acts from across the Pacific Northwest, and sometimes beyond, each Friday and Saturday night.
She figures there was between $2,000 and $3,000 in the stolen ATM, which has yet to be recovered.
“These guys came in through the back door, the lights in the lobby were off, and they didn’t see the camera going out the back side of the hotel toward the parking lot,” she said. “I hope they get them. It’s just rude to break into a small business and terrorize a community.”
PJ’s Café owner John Graham said thieves made off with close to $1,000 in cash and raffle tickets on Monday, much of it money raised to help cover his wife’s medical expenses. Patty Graham has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and began five-days-a-week radiation treatments Tuesday in Kalispell.
John Graham said the scoundrels apparently first tried to pry open the back door of the restaurant on East Broadway with a crowbar that looked like it had been used to stir blue paint. A neighbor told Graham a man from Idaho who “does a lot of walking around town” recently showed him a blue pry bar.
"He said he was pretty proud of it," Graham said.
When the metal door frame failed to give way, the encroacher or encroachers apparently broke out an entire window high up the wall to an electrical room to gain entrance. They stole the cash register with the raffle money in it and pried open drawers, even one that wasn't locked.
The emptied cash register and bank bags were found later in the day by a woman walking her dog in the city park, barely than a block from the café.
"So they were on foot," said Graham, who figures the intruders were looking for more.
A benefit dinner for Patty Graham on Saturday raised a substantial amount, but that money was taken home for safekeeping.
“Usually we don’t have anything in there that adds up to $100, and that’s just miscellaneous stuff,” John Graham said.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Grahams’ daughter, Tanya, thanked everyone who came to the dinner to support her parents.
“We have an amazing community and we feel blessed to be a part of it,” she wrote.
Her next post on Monday read: “PJs was robbed last night. We are asking that if anyone has any information that you contact us (at) 741-2233 or Hot Springs police (at) 741-3314.”
You have free articles remaining.
Up at the Symes, Smith said there’ve been a couple of tips, “but we have actually not solved the crime.”
No one at the Hot Springs Police Department returned calls to the Missoulian on Tuesday. Smith said police Chief Eric Pfleger had been to the Symes to investigate, and one of his two peace officers, Logan Martin, was over Saturday to show her how to download the video footage onto a thumb drive.
“So they have that now,” Smith said.
John Kasida isn’t holding out hope. A 10-year resident of Hot Springs, he called the Missoulian to report the string of thefts and called on news media to make the robberies “top of the page” news.
“I’m not trying to be a jerk about it, but this is threatening to me,” Kasida said. “It’s been going on and on. I’ve already lost everything I owned.”
Kasida said his home was broken into shortly after he moved to town by persons still unknown, and “all the friends I know, their houses are getting robbed.”
Now, Kasida said, it looks like the handful of businesses in the town of 550 have become targets, and the police seem powerless to stop it.
Kasida said a lot of methamphetamine is “going around” the Flathead Reservation. “I think that’s what’s causing this problem,” he said.
“We’re just like every community” when it comes to a meth problem, Smith said. “But here you can see it. It’s so visual because there are so few residents. Everybody kind of knows who’s on it but can’t prove it.
“It seems to me the police should be able to question anybody, but they have to follow the law, and I know they’re working on it.”
Meanwhile, when the Symes gets a replacement ATM, Smith is planning to place it in a vintage old phone booth in the corner from which the pay phone has been removed.
“Maybe we’ll put an iron gate with a padlock on it” to be locked outside of business hours, she said.
The back doors and upstairs fire escapes will be locked at night from the outside, allowing exit but no entrance. And the desk will be staffed around the clock.
Penny and John Graham opened PJ’s Café on Feb. 17, 2017. They’ve opened the doors at 5:30 a.m. and closed at 2 p.m. seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays. Even on Monday, while they had to close during the investigation, they opened for business later on, John said.
Drawing for the firewood raffle was scheduled for Friday, Valentine’s Day.
“That’s kind of kicking us in the butt,” Graham said. “I told my wife every time I think we’re getting our heads up out of the hole, somebody kicks us in the belly.”
Fergie’s Pub owner Charlie Scott said she has received no updates from police on the early morning break-in last September. It remains a devastating blow to her and her business.
“It’s very traumatizing to get broken into,” Scott said. “You feel very vulnerable and you don’t know who to trust. I guess you just have to let it go.”
Smith holds out hope of “something getting resolved.”
“I’m pretty tired of looking over my shoulder,” she said. “You know, it’s just sick. We’ve been here (at the Symes) since 1996 and except for them picking up a small trinket once in a while, we really haven’t had hardly any theft. It feels bad. For the whole community.”