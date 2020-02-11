'This is threatening': Thousands of dollars stolen in Hot Springs break-ins

Kasida said his home was broken into shortly after he moved to town by persons still unknown, and “all the friends I know, their houses are getting robbed.”

Now, Kasida said, it looks like the handful of businesses in the town of 550 have become targets, and the police seem powerless to stop it.

Kasida said a lot of methamphetamine is “going around” the Flathead Reservation. “I think that’s what’s causing this problem,” he said.

“We’re just like every community” when it comes to a meth problem, Smith said. “But here you can see it. It’s so visual because there are so few residents. Everybody kind of knows who’s on it but can’t prove it.

“It seems to me the police should be able to question anybody, but they have to follow the law, and I know they’re working on it.”

Meanwhile, when the Symes gets a replacement ATM, Smith is planning to place it in a vintage old phone booth in the corner from which the pay phone has been removed.

“Maybe we’ll put an iron gate with a padlock on it” to be locked outside of business hours, she said.