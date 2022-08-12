This Sunday: Flat-track motorcycle racing roars back to fairgrounds

On any Sunday, people from all walks of life throw their legs over motorcycles to experience the thrill of two wheels and a throttle.

But only on this particular Sunday, Aug. 14, will motorcycle racing make an adrenaline-filled return to Missoula's Western Montana Fair.

Sunday, the final night of the fair, is motor sports night. It used to feature a demolition derby. Starting last summer, it began showcasing flat-track motorcycle racing from a new local organization: Lords of Dirt. The group, led by Montgomery Distillery proprietor Ryan Montgomery and supported by local motorcyclists from tenured ex-pros to casual riders, will host a variety of races Sunday including pro, amateur, kids, women's, vintage and "inappropriate" classes. The latter class features a wild assortment of two-wheeled machines that — despite being decidedly ill-suited for competition — will nonetheless take to the track on Sunday.

Amateur heats begin at 1 p.m. at the arena and are free to watch. Finals begin at 6 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) and require a fairground arena ticket, available online ahead of the event at missoulafairgrounds.com/2022-tickets. Anyone wanting to better know the racers who will careen around the dirt oval can attend the "Meet the Riders Dinner" at Western Cider the night before, at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Lords of Dirt is sponsored by White's Boots, Montgomery Distillery, Western Cider and Big Sky Brewing, "and then just friends of ours who like motorcycles," Montgomery said, including The Camino and Betty's Divine. Between the races, Butte native Keith Sayers will perform freestyle motocross jumps and aerial stunts. Sayers also performed between races last year.

"I think for a lot of the crowd, he was the main attraction because he’s really, really fun to watch and kids love that stuff," Montgomery said. But, he stressed, the races themselves are fun for everyone in the crowd, whether or not they come from a motorcycling background. At least 2,000 people are expected to attend.

"I knew that if people came that they’d enjoy themselves," he said, noting that he's a farmer and distiller by trade, not a race promoter. "It was a big bite to chew off, or to take on. I was assured by my friends that it was something that was eminently doable. I’ve been to flat-track races before and I know how fun they are to watch."

Sitting in his office at the distillery last week surrounded by motorcycles spanning decades and in various degrees of assembly, Montgomery explained that the race grew out of the Spirits and Spokes vintage motorcycle show held annually at the distillery since 2014. Before the pandemic, Montgomery approached the fairground with a pitch for a larger Spirits and Spokes there. That never happened, but during the discussions he "mentioned that it might be fun to have a race there at the same time," and Lords of Dirt was born. The inaugural event was slated for 2020 but was canceled because of the pandemic — a blessing in disguise, he said, because it afforded an extra year to plan the races.

"I’d never been a race promoter before, didn’t really know what I was doing," he said. "COVID gave us two years to put the pieces together for our first one, and it went really well."

Lords of Dirt attracts racers from around Montana and the Northwest, although most pros will be racing in the Castle Rock, Washington, national-circuit event this weekend. Despite the Castle Rock race drawing pros away, Montgomery said, "one of the reasons I thought I could do this" is because he's friends with the promoter of that race and could consult. Plus, he knew enough people around town with backgrounds in flat-track racing that he felt they could pull it off. So they "took a leap of faith and it worked out."

Now a relatively niche discipline, flat-track racing started in the 1940s and was a national phenomenon from the late '60s into the '80s. Back then, any professional racer seeking the American Motorcycle Association's coveted national No. 1 plate had to compete in a variety of races on and off pavement, among them a nationwide circuit of "grand national" flat-track events. Flat track's prominence faded when the AMA spun off road racing into the AMA Superbike series in 1986 and motocross exploded into cultural and commercial dominance in the '90s.

Flat track is featured prominently in Bruce Brown's seminal motorcycling documentary "On Any Sunday" released in 1971 — five years after Brown released "The Endless Summer," a seminal surf movie. "On Any Sunday" garnered an Academy Award nomination for best documentary and brought flat-track racing into the living rooms of millions of Americans while paving the way for the popular rise of motocross and BMX bicycle racing. Interspersed with footage of the nascent American road-racing circuit and Steve McQueen slicing up the sand dunes of Camp Pendleton, the iconic film followed top flat-track pros and flamboyant newcomers throughout the 1970 season as 22-year-old Gene Romero unseated defending Grand National Champion Mert Lawwill. Riders like Gary Nixon, Dick Mann, Dave Aldana, Jim Rice and Mark Brelsford bumped elbows and battled mechanical issues, injuries, crashes, points calculations and gas-station food as they crisscrossed the U.S. in pursuit of the No. 1 plate.

Flat-track races pit riders against one another in mass-start events held on hard-packed dirt oval tracks usually measuring either a mile or half-mile per lap. Hitting more than 100 mph in the straightaways, riders spaced inches apart simultaneously pitch their bikes sideways and slide through the turns at upward of 60–80 mph while their left boot skims the track inside a steel-plate "hot shoe." Then they accelerate down the next straight, tucked low for aerodynamic advantage, and do it again. Top finishers in heats earlier in the day advance to main events.

Sunday's race is a miniature version of that storied spectacle, in which riders will take on a one-eighth-mile dirt oval carved from the trampled rodeo grounds late Saturday night and into Sunday's predawn hours. Last year, the two locals who crafted the track overnight, 33-year-old Tyler Clark and 40-year-old Trent Hansen, took first and third places respectively in the pro race that evening.

"It’s quite an undertaking because the night before is the last night of the rodeo," Montgomery said. "We turn the rodeo arena into a flat-track arena real quick."

And then, on Sunday, they race.