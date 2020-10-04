 Skip to main content
This Week in Government: Air Quality Advisory Council meets Tuesday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Air Quality Advisory Council meets Tuesday

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 11 a.m. Monday.

Where: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; watch live on Cable TV Channel 190 YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgLive call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: update on Long Range Transportation Plan scenario development and metrics.

***

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: Greenough Park picnic shelter, 1001 Monroe St.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsWatch Live on Cable TV Channel 190 YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgLive call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: staff presentations; board priorities. 

*** 

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual meeting at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Agenda: Conformance of the Wye Comprehensive Development Plan and accordance of the zoning of the Wye Targeted Economic Development District area with the Missoula County Growth Policy; McCauley Meadows subdivision.

***

Air Quality Advisory Council

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams Meeting, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 131 090 443#.

Agenda: "Fans, Filters and Furnaces" presentation. 

Animal Control Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.,

Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom. Live and on demand webcast: www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsWatch live on Spectrum Cable Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: member updates; Historic Covenants Subcommittee update; Preservation Planning Subcommittee update; building watch. 

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams Meeting, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Conference ID: 293 966 893#.

Agenda: Missoula Rural Fire District annexation petitions;  Martin Boundary Line relocation and family transfer.

