This Week in Government: Air Quality Advisory Council meets Tuesday

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 11 a.m. Monday.
Where: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; watch live on Cable TV Channel 190 YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: update on Long Range Transportation Plan scenario development and metrics.
***
Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: Greenough Park picnic shelter, 1001 Monroe St.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Watch Live on Cable TV Channel 190 YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: staff presentations; board priorities.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual meeting at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.
Agenda: Conformance of the Wye Comprehensive Development Plan and accordance of the zoning of the Wye Targeted Economic Development District area with the Missoula County Growth Policy; McCauley Meadows subdivision.
***
Air Quality Advisory Council
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams Meeting, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 131 090 443#.
Agenda: "Fans, Filters and Furnaces" presentation.
Animal Control Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.,
Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
***
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom. Live and on demand webcast: www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Watch live on Spectrum Cable Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: member updates; Historic Covenants Subcommittee update; Preservation Planning Subcommittee update; building watch.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams Meeting, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Conference ID: 293 966 893#.
Agenda: Missoula Rural Fire District annexation petitions; Martin Boundary Line relocation and family transfer.
