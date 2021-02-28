This Week in Government: Air Quality Advisory Council meets Tuesday

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom
Agenda: Mount Dean Stone Recreation and Special Resource Management Plan; site visits to conservation lands; Conservation Lands Manager update.
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual meeting via Zoom webinar.
Board of County Commissioners
Administrative public meeting
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams
Agenda: request board approve chair to sign quitclaim deed conveying block 80 Carline Subdivision; request board approve 5-year maintenance agreement between Missoula City-County Health Department and Montana Interactive LLC dba NIC Montana (NIC MT); request board approve chair to sign MT DNRC Land Use lease/license agreement — gravel pit, Seeley Lake; request board appoint Connor McMahon to fill the remainder of the second alternate term through Dec. 31, 2022, to the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom
Agenda: small grant opportunities; Missoula In Motion 2020 annual report; Bike Month planning.
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom
Agenda: Long Range Transportation Plan update.
Air Quality Advisory Council
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams
Agenda: “Wildland Fire Smoke and COVID-19: A New Risk on the Fire Line and for Communities” presented by John R. Balmes, M.D., University of California, San Francisco, University of California, Berkeley.
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom
Agenda: special presentation of the program Map Missoula; elect new HPC chair and vice chair; Preservation Month: Wilma 100 year anniversary.
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: via Zoom
Agenda: Cemetery Director job description.
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams
Agenda: Springer family transfer; Jordan family transfer; Meadow Heights Creek – plat amendment; O’Keefe Ranch Estates Subdivision amendments.