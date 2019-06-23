Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Adopt or deny a resolution of the Missoula City Council to adopt a housing policy for the City of Missoula entitled "A Place to Call Home: Meeting Missoula's Housing Needs".
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Airport Board conference Room.
Agenda: terminal design update.
***
Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Development Authority/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard
When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: County Administration Building Room B14, 199 W. Pine St.
Agenda: make recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners whether to accept, reject or make counteroffer to the offer made for Lot 7, Phase 3, Missoula Development Park; elect chair and vice chair for FY20.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.
***
City Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.
***
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line Office, 1221 Shakespeare.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: Lolo Creek properties boundary line relocation.
***
Community Forum
When: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a..m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.