Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Adopt or deny a resolution of the Missoula City Council to adopt a housing policy for the City of Missoula entitled "A Place to Call Home:  Meeting Missoula's Housing Needs".

 ***

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Airport Board conference Room.

Agenda: terminal design update.

***  

Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org

***

Missoula Development Authority/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard

When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: County Administration Building Room B14, 199 W. Pine St.

Agenda: make recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners whether to accept, reject or make counteroffer to the offer made for Lot 7, Phase 3, Missoula Development Park; elect chair and vice chair for FY20.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.

***

City Board of Adjustment

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line Office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: Lolo Creek properties boundary line relocation. 

***

Community Forum

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a..m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.

