This Week in Government: Airport Authority meets Tuesday

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: review COVID-19 facial covering (mask) mandate.

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3l5Evyl; or call in only 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.

Agenda: request board approve the preferred Fort Missoula Regional Park Addition Master Plan and direct staff to update the plan of record with Montana State Parks in concurrence with Land and Water Conservation funding requirements; request board approve chair to sign close out certification for BSTF grant assisting Montana Health Solutions, Inc. dba Consumer Direct Management Solutions (CDMS).

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: virtual via global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3112 Access Code: 362-010-253. Staff members will be present in the Conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place.

Agenda: fiscal year 2021 audit; award of vending request for proposals; purchase of PFAS Testing Solution for ARFF trucks; election of Board officers.

City of Missoula Administration and Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3vQRc2I; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 828 4077 0884. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: third Courtroom display and audio systems contract approval; Courtroom display system maintenance support contract update approval; FY2022 business licensing fee schedule; Contract – Poverello Center Outreach and Operations Funding; hardware quotes for Conference Room equipment; Resolution relating to $912,000 storm water system revenue bonds, consisting of $465,867 Series 2021B (Taxable) and $446,133 Series 2021C.

Missoula City Council Public Works Committee

When: 10:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 896 1339 8849. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Missoula City Public Works & Specifications Manual updates.

City of Missoula Parks and Conservation Committee

When: 11:20 a.m. Wednessday.

Where: via Zoom, attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 886 9262 4841. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

City of Missoula Public Safety and Health Committee

When: 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: via zoom, bit.ly/3jUAHOJ; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 880 6449 2180. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: appointment to the Food Policy Advisory Board.

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3aXjscl; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 873 6194 0953. Password: 8063922. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: special presentation/discussion – Downtown Missoula Partnership.

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3cYwGam; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 889 3631 1539. Password: 848984. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Otis Street right-of-way; vote on member of the Board to participate in the RFP Architectural selection; metal building update; plotter paper update.

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/32AnyWp; or call in (audio only) +1 406 272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 344 276 93#.

Agenda: Missoula Rural Fire District annexation petitions; Alexander Subdivision; West Pointe Phasing Plan extension, modification, and plat adjustment.

