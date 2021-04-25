This Week in Government: Airport Authority meets Tuesday

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: virtual, global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; by phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; access code: 362-010-253.
Agenda: agreement for transfer of AIP Entitlements; pre-approval to accept FAA Grant for AIP Entitlements; Memo of Understanding with Montana Federation of Public Employees – Building and Field; Airport Car Condos, LLC lease addendum; approval of Airport Director job description.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/32EBtaC; Meeting ID: 945 0815 4869; Passcode: 891568. One tap mobile +13462487799,,94508154869#,,,,*891568# US (Houston). +16699006833,,94508154869#,,,,*891568# US (San Jose).
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Public Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/32BIUzp; Meeting ID 958 0214 0512; Passcode 627755.
Agenda: building update and readiness; $25,000 umbrella purchase; Networking Task Force appointment.
***
Missoula City Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2OVHwE4; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 819 9103 7171. Password: 610014. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: public forum for the Missoula County Fairgrounds regarding the placement of the new Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center in the front setback.