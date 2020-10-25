This Week in Government: Airport Authority meets Tuesday

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: virtual, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; by phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253.
Agenda: joint marketing agreement with Destination Missoula for new Alaska Air destinations; Airport Director Performance Evaluation.
***
Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: virtual, https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/82325750594?pwd=U0N4ODgrZHltcU91MmtoTlZWRmlEQT09; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines); Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594#. Passcode: 376262, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom; https://zoom.us/j/99383043944?pwd=R2F1NE5MbDNkT3djYnBiNjczVnF3UT09; Meeting ID: 993 8304 3944; Passcode: 135350. One tap mobile, +13462487799,,99383043944#,,,,,,0#,,135350# US (Houston); +16699006833,,99383043944#,,,,,,0#,,135350# US (San Jose). If you would like to watch the livestream of the board meeting, please use the livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual meeting at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Call in live to meeting (MUTE your computer or other device prior to calling in). 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (213) 338-8477 or toll free (877) 853-5257 or 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: City Subdivision and Townhouse Exemption Development (TED) Regulation Review Project update.
***
Missoula Public Library Board of Trustees
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/93020558981?pwd=WW9FeHI2YWpiMzdHZ0wwTTVzOWxOUT09; Meeting ID 930 2055 8981; PAsscode 940702; +1 253 215 87821 US.
Agenda: building project update; opening to the public.
***
City Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, Live and on demand webcast: www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Watch live on Spectrum Cable Channel 190; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: public forum for the Missoula County Public School District regarding the replacement of an existing dynamic display ground sign at 915 South Avenue, otherwise known as Sentinel High School.
