This Week in Government: Airport Authority meets Tuesday

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: virtual, global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; you can also dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253. Staff members will be present in the Conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place.
Agenda: Morrison Maierle Task Order No. 39 – calculating disadvantaged business enterprises goal for federal FY 2022, 2023, 2024; award and approval of engineering contract to Morrison Maierle; award and approval of aviation planning contract to Morrison Maierle; approval of purchase of Ford F-550 with plow and de-ice system; approval of purchase of Cat 908M compact wheel loader with attachments; operating agreement with Turo, Inc.; off-airport rental car agreement with Missoula Nissan Hyundai.
***
Missoula Cemetery Board
When: 1 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3cYwGam; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 889 3631 1539. Password: 848984. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Strategic Plan priority update; Public Work & Mobility Fair booth; maintenance foreman update; National Register listing update; Stories and Stones update.
***
Missoula County Commissioners
When: 1 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room of the Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway and via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3gWTOaN; or call in (audio only), 406-272-4824 Conference ID: 344 276 93#.
Agenda: Ramos family transfer; Woody Mountain Court Subdivision extension; 3% Local-Option Tax on marijuana sales.