This Week in Government: Airport Authority meets Tuesday

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Members of the public can view the meeting and documents relied on during the meeting by joining the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; you can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253. Staff members will be present in the Conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place on the airport’s website, www.flymissoula.com, by 9 a.m. on the meeting date.
Agenda: Anderson Zurmuehlen Fiscal Year 2020 Audit; marketing for Allegiant 2021 service to Orange County, California; South Concourse Holdroom Seating Award; Morrison Maierle Task Order #35 Automated Parking Plaza Design; election of 2021 Board Officers.
Missoula Public Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/93020558981?pwd=WW9FeHI2YWpiMzdHZ0wwTTVzOWxOUT09; Meeting ID: 930 2055 8981; Passcode: 940702. +1 253 215 8782 US.
Agenda: Building update and opening to the public.
