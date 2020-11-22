 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week in Government: Airport Authority meets Tuesday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Airport Authority meets Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Members of the public can view the meeting and documents relied on during the meeting by joining the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; you can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253. Staff members will be present in the Conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place on the airport’s website, www.flymissoula.com, by 9 a.m. on the meeting date.

Agenda: Anderson Zurmuehlen Fiscal Year 2020 Audit; marketing for Allegiant 2021 service to Orange County, California; South Concourse Holdroom Seating Award; Morrison Maierle Task Order #35 Automated Parking Plaza Design; election of 2021 Board Officers.

***

Missoula Public Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/93020558981?pwd=WW9FeHI2YWpiMzdHZ0wwTTVzOWxOUT09Meeting ID: 930 2055 8981; Passcode: 940702.  +1 253 215 8782 US.

Agenda: Building update and opening to the public. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in I-90 crash near Bonner
Local News

Two killed in I-90 crash near Bonner

A man and child died Saturday night after their vehicle went off I-90 and vaulted into the Clark Fork River, where it lay submerged until responding agencies were able to pull it out, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News