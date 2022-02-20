This Week in Government: Airport Authority meets Tuesday

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

Agenda: request board approve interlocal agreement with the city of Missoula for the design phase of the Federal Building Historic Restoration and Renovation Project; request board approve chair to sign termination agreement between YWCA Missoula and Missoula County to terminate the sub-recipient agreement for the Continuum of Care Rapid Rehousing Grant dated July 27, 2021; request board approve vendor invoice for $168,226.68 from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for the FY 22 county Junk Vehicle Program; request board approve contract between Electro Controls and Missoula County for upgrades to the building management system; request board approve chair to sign Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) documents acknowledging proposed changes in functional classifications to a number of roads in Missoula County; request board approve GMAX amendment to the AIA133 contract with Jackson Contractor Group in the amount of $499,262 for hardscape improvements along South Avenue and Fairway Drive, including a driveway and sidewalk that meets ADA requirements, restoring historic lightposts, new fencing, an entrance archway that reflects Fairgrounds history, and lighting to meet CPTED practices.