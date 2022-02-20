This Week in Government: Airport Authority meets Tuesday

Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/36pmzKt; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 935 979 370#.
Agenda: request board approve interlocal agreement with the city of Missoula for the design phase of the Federal Building Historic Restoration and Renovation Project; request board approve chair to sign termination agreement between YWCA Missoula and Missoula County to terminate the sub-recipient agreement for the Continuum of Care Rapid Rehousing Grant dated July 27, 2021; request board approve vendor invoice for $168,226.68 from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality for the FY 22 county Junk Vehicle Program; request board approve contract between Electro Controls and Missoula County for upgrades to the building management system; request board approve chair to sign Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) documents acknowledging proposed changes in functional classifications to a number of roads in Missoula County; request board approve GMAX amendment to the AIA133 contract with Jackson Contractor Group in the amount of $499,262 for hardscape improvements along South Avenue and Fairway Drive, including a driveway and sidewalk that meets ADA requirements, restoring historic lightposts, new fencing, an entrance archway that reflects Fairgrounds history, and lighting to meet CPTED practices.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Virtual: https://bit.ly/3LKf7JT You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3112
Agenda: Broadway Monument sign award and contract, MCAA-Hellgate Schools emergency evacuation center agreement, acceptance of DEQ Grant for electric ground service equipment, purchase of electric ground service equipment.
***
Missoula County Public School Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Virtual: bit.ly/3ButSMp
Agenda: General fund calculations and historical data, approve memorandum of understanding regarding the use of health center located on the Lowell Elementary School property, warranty replacement of Meadow Hill gym floor.
***
Missoula Public Library Board of Trustees
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3p1fE0i. Meeting ID 846 8952 9843. Passcode 099075. Dial by your location +1 253 215 8782.
Agenda: library issues; building project; policy manual.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3p08j1c; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 124 728 224#.
Agenda: C-PACE Resolution to Adopt; Vandevord family transfer; Mackintosh Manor No. 40 Minor Subdivision; Erickson family transfer; Campbell family transfer; recommendation for Maclay Bridge.