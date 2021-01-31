This Week in Government: Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority meets Thursday

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/86329918515?pwd=RzhOblIyRUppbGVVNEV4c1FWUW5Wdz09#success. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 863 2991 8515 Password: 389871, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Mount Dean Stone Preserve Recreation and Special Resource Management Plan; Conservation Lands Parcels; Conservation Lands Manager update.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, http://apps.missoulacounty.us/go/planningboard; Passcode: 999636. Participant Guide: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Zoom Webinar meeting links are in the participants guide and on the HTML agenda. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or by phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257.
Agenda: Mcnett major subdivision
***
Air Quality Advisory Council
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, Or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,504752424# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 504 752 424#.
Agenda: Climate Resilience in Missoula, across the state, and via the new administration, with an update on Climate Ready Missoula.
***
Animal Control Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: The HUB, 5055 Expressway.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/82717201367?pwd=WjBlT3JDS241aFVUZWhPV2xaZC90dz09#success. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 827 1720 1367 Password: 388227, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: presentation and review on final DRAFT Hwy 200 Corridor Plan and adoption process; presentation on draft Long Range Transportation Plan recommended scenario, funding outlook and initial programmatic recommendations.
***
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/88936311539?pwd=RFBEMnBnazdIU2tYNS9Ma0drYWkwZz09#success. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 889 3631 1539 Password: 848984, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Cemetery cleaning contract
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 839 476 542#.
Agenda: Interlocal Agreement among Missoula County, City of Missoula, City of Bozeman and City of Helena to hire a consultant for green tariff development; Road Petition – Conifer Drive and Brookview Drive; proposed amendments to Resolution 2020-029 regarding admittance of individuals with non-violent misdemeanor offenses to Missoula County Detention Facility.
***
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board
When: 9 a.m. Friday.
Where: https://montanapassengerrailsummit.org/big-sky-passenger-rail-authority; Webinar ID: 842 93996424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.