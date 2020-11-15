This Week in Government: Board of County Commissioners discuss replacing senator for SD48

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/81310274160?pwd=Zm54K3Q5NjRLK01iRyt1SFRhY05sUT09; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines); Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160; Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
Agenda: review current programming schedule that has been recorded; identify events for MCAT to record/televise; report on the hours if available.
***
Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams. +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll) Conference ID: 422 836 220#.
Agenda: follow up discussion on the strategic planning sessions.
***
Board of County Commissioners Administrative
public meeting
When: 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406‐272‐4824 United States, Billings ﴾Toll﴿; Conference ID: 294 838 256#.
Agenda: request board appoint replacement State Senator for SD48 created by the resignation of Sen. Nate McConnell.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Attend by computer: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/89137353256?pwd=MkFka3RqVmEyZGtPOUcvVUZHNXMxQT09#success; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 891 3735 3256; Password: 752176, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: review and approval of Amendment #5 to the 2016 Long Range Transportation Plan; review and approval of Amendment #2 to the 2020-2024 Transportation Improvement Program; presentation and review of DRAFT preferred alternative for the East Missoula/Hwy 200 Corridor Plan; presentation on the 2020 Pavement Condition Assessment survey and report.
***
Public Art Committee
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Streaming Online Live and On through the City Youtube Channel; via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/86924899859?pwd=NERLVXhZWnlaenBkVk96c0ZXZE5UZz09; Passcode: 574069; Or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 213 338 8477 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free); Webinar ID: 869 2489 9859.
Agenda: Welcome to Missoula Sign; Indigenous Mural Project; Mountain Line Mural; cleaning Van Buren Mural; Community Arts Conversation/Q&A.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom. For participation information contact Lori Davidson at ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113 Ext. 105.
***
Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: 2230 N. Reserve St., Albertsons, comprehensive sign package review; 3800 S. Russell St., Albertsons, comprehensive sign package review; 2205 Oxford St., Albertsons, comprehensive sign package review.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: virtual.
***
Missoula City-County Board of Health
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 642 993 903#.
Agenda: possible adoption or revision of Health Officer Oct. 27 Order on COVID restrictions as a Board rule; Board discussion and possible action on litigation strategy for Missoula City-County Board of Health v. Calumet, LLC, d/b/a/ Fools End Club, DV 17-185.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 958 836 573#.
Agenda: The current state of agriculture in Montana: Agricultural market issues in Missoula; Mullan Area Master Plan.
