This Week in Government: Board of Health meets Monday

Missoula County Board of Trustees for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula
When: Noon Monday.
Where: Building T-1 Courtroom, Fort Missoula.
Agenda: HMFM COVID-19 operations update; PMCH Grants 2021; Post Hospital update; 4th at the Fort; NCO roof; Historical Museum Registrar request.
***
Missoula City-County Board of Health
special virtual meeting
When: 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3b7gj9H; or call in (audio only): +1 406-272-4824,,130946685# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 130 946 685#.
Agenda: possible action rescinding April 15, Comprehensive COVID-19 mitigation requirements and recommendations and adopting recommendations.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: virtual; for participation information, contact Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427.
***
Extraordinary Events Committee
When: 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bitl.y/3vIbL1p; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 841 7984 8896. Password: 504607, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: existing restrooms and Missoula Downtown Association concerns; Downtown Master Plan update; 2021 events season; Higgins Bridge construction impacts.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly.3uVh9yt; Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849. Password: 377226, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Day in the Life - Adult Sports Program; Budget and CIP update.
***
City of Missoula and Missoula County
Reaching Home Update
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3tks031; Passcode: 728274. Or One tap mobile: US: +12532158782,,87296158265# or +12133388477,,87296158265#; Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 213 338 8477 or +1 267 831 0333. Webinar ID: 872 9615 8265.
***
Missoula County Public Schools’ Board of Trustees
regular meeting and organizational meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Via Zoom, bit.ly/3eWqEGw; Meeting ID: 917 1002 4152. Passcode: 333780. One tap mobile +13462487799,,91710024152#,,,,*333780# US (Houston). +16699006833,,91710024152#,,,,*333780# US (San Jose). Livestream facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/322J1DF. Meeting ID: 891 7219 0534; One tap mobile +16699006833,,89172190534# US (San Jose), +12532158782,,89172190534# US (Tacoma).
Agenda: proposed rezoning at 3705 Hwy 200 East; preview of the Live/Make zoning designation and the draft of the zoning map in East Missoula; presentation of draft of the Long-Range Transportation Plan; update on Sommers’ property.
***
Target Range Sewer & Water District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, meeting number 88380700739, Passcode 982613.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
regular session meeting
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: virtual; call 549-6172 or visit mrfdfire.org.
Agenda: introduction of newly promoted BC, Captain and lieutenant; Max Mills letter; 2021 third quarter budget vs actual report; Resolution 2020-19 Resolution to Amend the FY20 budget.
***
Public Works Committee
When: 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3u7vuHx; Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 896 1339 8849. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Flynn-Lowney ditch acquisition.
***
Administration and Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3vQRc21; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 828 4077 0884. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: appointment to the Downtown Business Improvement District.
***
Parks and Conservation Committee
When: 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3rrQgiB; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 886 9262 4841. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: adopt an ordinance amending Chapter 12.40, Sections 12.40.065 of the Missoula Municipal Code to create Subsection 12.40.065 (A)(29) for the purpose of requiring the public to obtain an amplification permit for the use of public address systems in community parks; Missoula Urban Forest Program presentation.
***
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board
When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
For joining meeting agenda: visit bigskyrail.org/events.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/2RyeEmz; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 784 553 415#.
Agenda: Detention Center Inmate Intake Resolution; resolution to adopt the 2018 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC); Roske Family Transfer; Ramos Family Transfer; Bourdon Family Transfer.