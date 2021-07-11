 Skip to main content
This Week in Government: Board of Health to discuss naming public health building
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Board of Health to discuss naming public health building

Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3w1K5Vb; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594. Password: 376262. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.

Agenda: Operation Shelter update.

***

Historical Museum Board of Trustees

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: Building T-1, Fort Missoula.

Agenda: Forestry area blacksmith shop; PMCH grants; Strategic Plan review; HMFM staff pay equity discussion. 

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom.

Agenda: School musical equipment rental procedure; Compensated Absence Fund consideration; certified and classified staff employment considerations; consider collective bargaining agreement with Hellgate Elementary Education Association; approve fall sports' program coaches; consider school reopening plan.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: virtual; for participation information, contact Barb Kreis, 406-214-5131. 

***

Missoula Parking Commission

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3s8cnLS; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 821 8461 3756. Password: 472792. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: FY22 replacement vehicles for enforcement team; Parking Services Director recruitment update.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday. 

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3uVh9yt; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849. Password: 377226. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Day in the Life - Operations Crew Chief; Marshall Mountain lease; FY22 budget and CIP update.

***

Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3hnZgDH.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2O45GvA; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 830 5118 6663. Password: 354751. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: University of Montana Bike Program; letter of support for Marshall Mountain.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: Annexation request for 3100 Emma Gulch Trail and 3200 Sherman Gulch Road; Certificate of Appropriation for FY22 for the current INTERCAP Loans; authorized signature authorization for the Missoula County Finance Office; options for the current Station 4.

***

Target Range Sewer & Water District

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: 1705 S. Reserve St. 

***

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board 

When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: See agenda and information for joining the meeting at bigskyrail.org/events.

***

Strategic Alliance for Improved Behavioral Health and Wellbeing

When: Noon Wednesday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: The HEART fund; County Tribal matching grant award; Strategic Alliance road trip; City and county budgeting process; planning process for crisis stabilization; plan for release of JG data report. 

***

Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 861 1211 6145. Password: 199451. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Committee & Equity Building; Knowledge Building; Trust Fund Business; by-laws adoption; chair and vice chair selection.

***

Missoula City-County Air Pollution Control Board, Missoula City-County Board of Health and Missoula Valley Water Quality District Board

When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Where: in person at the Sophie Moiese Room, Missoula County courthouse Annex or virtual via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3AMmfjC; or, call in (audio only) to +1 406-272-4824,,62247594# Conference ID: 622 475 94# (United States, Billings).

Agenda: adopt resolution supporting naming the public health building at 301 W. Alder the Ellen M. Leahy Building; Wildfire Smoke Ready Week; discuss assignment of board liaison for Air Quality Advisory Council. 

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: in person Room B14, County Administration Building 199 W. Pine or virtual via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3qXyPrE; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 270 963 679#.

Agenda: election of officers; Dressage Arena proposal, Big Sky Park; trails updates.

***

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: CAPS Conference Room and via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3jXIkpf; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 958 836 573#.

Agenda: Missoula Urban Area Zoning update; Land Stewardship Award discussion and vote on recommendation for BCC consideration; Bond Innovations workplan - Temperature Check Survey results.  

