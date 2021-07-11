This Week in Government: Board of Health to discuss naming public health building

Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3w1K5Vb; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594. Password: 376262. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
Agenda: Operation Shelter update.
***
Historical Museum Board of Trustees
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: Building T-1, Fort Missoula.
Agenda: Forestry area blacksmith shop; PMCH grants; Strategic Plan review; HMFM staff pay equity discussion.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: School musical equipment rental procedure; Compensated Absence Fund consideration; certified and classified staff employment considerations; consider collective bargaining agreement with Hellgate Elementary Education Association; approve fall sports' program coaches; consider school reopening plan.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: virtual; for participation information, contact Barb Kreis, 406-214-5131.
***
Missoula Parking Commission
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3s8cnLS; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 821 8461 3756. Password: 472792. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: FY22 replacement vehicles for enforcement team; Parking Services Director recruitment update.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3uVh9yt; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849. Password: 377226. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Day in the Life - Operations Crew Chief; Marshall Mountain lease; FY22 budget and CIP update.
***
Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3hnZgDH.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2O45GvA; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 830 5118 6663. Password: 354751. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: University of Montana Bike Program; letter of support for Marshall Mountain.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: Annexation request for 3100 Emma Gulch Trail and 3200 Sherman Gulch Road; Certificate of Appropriation for FY22 for the current INTERCAP Loans; authorized signature authorization for the Missoula County Finance Office; options for the current Station 4.
***
Target Range Sewer & Water District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: 1705 S. Reserve St.
***
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board
When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: See agenda and information for joining the meeting at bigskyrail.org/events.
***
Strategic Alliance for Improved Behavioral Health and Wellbeing
When: Noon Wednesday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: The HEART fund; County Tribal matching grant award; Strategic Alliance road trip; City and county budgeting process; planning process for crisis stabilization; plan for release of JG data report.
***
Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 861 1211 6145. Password: 199451. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Committee & Equity Building; Knowledge Building; Trust Fund Business; by-laws adoption; chair and vice chair selection.
***
Missoula City-County Air Pollution Control Board, Missoula City-County Board of Health and Missoula Valley Water Quality District Board
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: in person at the Sophie Moiese Room, Missoula County courthouse Annex or virtual via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3AMmfjC; or, call in (audio only) to +1 406-272-4824,,62247594# Conference ID: 622 475 94# (United States, Billings).
Agenda: adopt resolution supporting naming the public health building at 301 W. Alder the Ellen M. Leahy Building; Wildfire Smoke Ready Week; discuss assignment of board liaison for Air Quality Advisory Council.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: in person Room B14, County Administration Building 199 W. Pine or virtual via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3qXyPrE; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 270 963 679#.
Agenda: election of officers; Dressage Arena proposal, Big Sky Park; trails updates.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: CAPS Conference Room and via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3jXIkpf; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 958 836 573#.
Agenda: Missoula Urban Area Zoning update; Land Stewardship Award discussion and vote on recommendation for BCC consideration; Bond Innovations workplan - Temperature Check Survey results.