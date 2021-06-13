This Week in Government: Board of Health to hear Logjamp Presents variance request

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: Summer food service program; school reopening plan.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: virtual; for access information contact Jackie Vitas, jackie.vitas@macdnet.org or 406-303-3427.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2Own2l5; cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 891 3735 3256. Password: 752176, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: review and final adoption of Missoula Connect Long-Range Transportation Plan; review and approval of FY 2021 Unified Planning Work Program Amendment 1; review of updates to TTAC and TPCC by-laws and MPO agreements to reflect City organizational changes.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3smVzjR; Meeting ID: 842 6430 3687. Passcode: 399289. One tap mobile: +12532158782.
Agenda: review and approval of FY2022 budget; tour of Missoula Public Library.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, webinar meeting links and call-in numbers are listed near the top each agenda at ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes, Passcode 999636. Participant Guide: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand or by phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. No live TV broadcast. Webinar ID: 842 93996424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.
Agenda: MPO update and Missoula County Zoning Code Update workshop.
***
Missoula Public Works Committee
When: 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3u7vuHx; cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 896 1339 8849. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment Watch the meeting. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Construction Services Agreement with Zootown Investments for the Remington Flats Phase 1 water main and sewer main upsize project; Professional Services Agreement Amendment No. 1 with Nelson-Nygaard for the 2020 Long Range Transportation Plan; revisions to the Metropolitan Planning Organization agreements with the Montana Department of Transportation.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: For participation information, contact Lori Davidson, ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113.
***
Missoula County Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/2Tg71lB; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 616 394 932#.
Agenda: Zoning variance request for 3747 Highway 200 E.
***
Missoula City-County Board of Health and Missoula Valley Water Quality District Board
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsfot Teams, bit.ly/3galxEo; Or call in (audio only): +1 406-272-4824,,334130039# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 334 130 039#.
Agenda: Hearing and possible action on Logjam Presents and KettleHouse Brewery request for variance from Health Code, Regulation 1 Wastewater Treatment and Disposal Systems; rescind current Comprehensive COVID-19 Mitigation requirements and recommendations and replace with recommendations to follow CDC guidance; approve preliminary Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 County budget for Health, Animal Control, Junk Vehicle And Substance Abuse Prevention (SAP) Funds; action on letter of support for Health Department’s Ground Water Investigation Program application for Seeley Lake nitrates and authorization for vice chair to sign.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3vgTozO; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 270 963 679#.
Agenda: Introduction to Missoula County’s Pathways and Trails Master Planning process; Vegetation Management update; budget update; program updates.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/35d0g6U; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 958 836 573#.
Agenda: Missoula Urban Area zoning update 2 – presentation, Q/A, work session; Bond Innovations Workplan update 2 – presentation and recommendation; process discussion.