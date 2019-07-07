{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Seeley Lake Community Council

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.

Agenda: report on plans for the extension of the Seeley Lake Museum; idea for a dog run in town; foundation events; update on U.S. Forest Service activities.

***

Target Range School

general meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: school library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Bonner Milltown Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Hellgate Lions Park, 1305 Haaglund Dr.

Agenda: Donny Pfeifer from the Montana Department of Transportation discusses the recent MDT study of Highway 200 from East Missoula to Bonner.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday. 

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Rd., Suite 106.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: consolidated plan for HUD funded programs; 2205 and 2237 34th St. Growth Policy amendment and rezone application. 

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee

joint meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula County Courthouse, Annex 151, 200 W. Broadway.

***

Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W. 

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org

***

Target Range Sewer and Water District

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: 1705 S. Reserve St.

***

Missoula Democratic Central Committee

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: forum with City Council candidates seeking endorsement.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Missoula County Courthouse.

Agenda: 2019 Missoula County Land Stewardship Award and Proclamation;  resolution to adopt the updated Missoula County Building Code Enforcement Program and reinspection fees; Marco Flats Footbridge Road Petition; Pine View Drive Road petition; West View Park Sanitary Sewer Easement; Resolution to award County Trails Bond Program funds to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for the Bandmann Flats Trailhead and Trail Project at Milltown State Park.

***

Open Space Advisory Board

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St. 

Agenda: incorporation update; Technical Assistance Grant application, possible EPA Redevelopment Grant; update on Site's foreclosure; develop community tools, Website; review EPA Work plans and schedules for future public comments; forward public notices. 

