Seeley Lake Community Council
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.
Agenda: report on plans for the extension of the Seeley Lake Museum; idea for a dog run in town; foundation events; update on U.S. Forest Service activities.
***
Target Range School
general meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: school library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Bonner Milltown Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Hellgate Lions Park, 1305 Haaglund Dr.
Agenda: Donny Pfeifer from the Montana Department of Transportation discusses the recent MDT study of Highway 200 from East Missoula to Bonner.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Rd., Suite 106.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: consolidated plan for HUD funded programs; 2205 and 2237 34th St. Growth Policy amendment and rezone application.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee
joint meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula County Courthouse, Annex 151, 200 W. Broadway.
***
Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Target Range Sewer and Water District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: 1705 S. Reserve St.
***
Missoula Democratic Central Committee
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: forum with City Council candidates seeking endorsement.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Missoula County Courthouse.
Agenda: 2019 Missoula County Land Stewardship Award and Proclamation; resolution to adopt the updated Missoula County Building Code Enforcement Program and reinspection fees; Marco Flats Footbridge Road Petition; Pine View Drive Road petition; West View Park Sanitary Sewer Easement; Resolution to award County Trails Bond Program funds to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for the Bandmann Flats Trailhead and Trail Project at Milltown State Park.
***
Open Space Advisory Board
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: incorporation update; Technical Assistance Grant application, possible EPA Redevelopment Grant; update on Site's foreclosure; develop community tools, Website; review EPA Work plans and schedules for future public comments; forward public notices.