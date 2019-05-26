Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: Superintendent's report; classified staff employment.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Airport Board Conference Room.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Seeley-Swan High School cafeteria, 456 Airport Road, Seeley Lake.
Agenda: available at mcspmt.org.
***
Missoula Democratic Central Committee
candidate forum
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: select three candidates for County Commissioner.
***
Target Range School
TREA negotiations
When: 3:45 Thursday.
Where: Target Range School Conference Room, 4095 South Ave. W.