Missoula County Courthouse
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: Superintendent's report; classified staff employment. 

***

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Airport Board Conference Room. 

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Seeley-Swan High School cafeteria, 456 Airport Road, Seeley Lake.

Agenda: available at mcspmt.org.  

***

Missoula Democratic Central Committee

candidate forum

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: select three candidates for County Commissioner.  

***

Target Range School

TREA negotiations

When: 3:45 Thursday.

Where: Target Range School Conference Room, 4095 South Ave. W. 

