Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman.

***

Target Range School 

general meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: school library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Downtown Business Improvement District Board/Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

joint meeting

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Downtown Master Plan presentation.

***

Public Art Committee

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Draft Downtown Master Plan 

community presentation

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: The Wilma, 131 S. Higgins Ave.  

***

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday,

Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.

Agenda: staff training day; beginning work for director's new job description; election of new chair in June; budget - vote to approve for County Commission to view on June 10.

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When:  10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.

