Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman.
***
Target Range School
general meeting
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: school library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District Board/Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
joint meeting
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Downtown Master Plan presentation.
***
Public Art Committee
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Draft Downtown Master Plan
community presentation
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: The Wilma, 131 S. Higgins Ave.
***
Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday,
Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.
Agenda: staff training day; beginning work for director's new job description; election of new chair in June; budget - vote to approve for County Commission to view on June 10.
***
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.
***
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.