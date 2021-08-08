This Week in Government: Drive Safe Missoula meets Thursday

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: school reopening plan; back to school information; mentoring conference; Professional Development Summer Institute.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: for participation information, contact Barb Kreis, 406-214-5131.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3uVh9yt; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849. Password: 377226, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Day in Life - Accounting Technician; Park District No. 1 update; director/department update.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, zoom.us/j/98965211985; or One tap mobile: US: +12532158782,,98965211985# or +13462487799,,98965211985#; or telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099. Webinar ID: 989 6521 1985.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Water Quality Advisory Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3CojC8h; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 896 150 199#.
Agenda: White Pine Sash update; County Zoning Riparian Resources Buffers.
***
Parks and Conservation Committee
When: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3rrQgiB; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 886 9262 4841. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Montana Trail Stewardship Grant.
***
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board
When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: See agenda and information for joining the meeting at bigskyrail.org/events.
***
Missoula County Zoning
open house
When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Orchard Homes Country Life Club, 2537 S. Third St. W.
Agenda: public can view the Public Working Draft of the proposed Missoula County Zoning Code and zoning map.
***
Affordable Housing Resident Oversight Committee
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 861 1211 6145. Password: 199451. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel.
Agenda: chair and vice chair selection; AHTF administrative policies and procedures adoption; Innovation Round; Committee & Equity Building; Knowledge Building; Trust Fund business.
***
Drive Safe Missoula
(Missoula County DUI Task Force and Buckle Up Montana Coalition)
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, email: sschmidt@missoulacounty.us with a request to attend (24 hours in advance) to receive a Zoom link.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, County Courthouse Annex or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3fH8Ikq; or call in (audio only) to 406-272-4824. Conference ID: 513 904 676#.
Agenda: Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion (JEDI) Resolution; Federal Building – alternative project delivery contract; Ramos family transfer; Long Addition rezoning – Resolution of Intent; West Pointe phasing plan extension/modification/plat adjustment; Circle H Ranch Subdivision – phasing plan extension.