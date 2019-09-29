{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Missoula Downtown Master Plan amendment to the Our Missoula Growth Policy; Rezone of property located at 2320 S. Ninth St. W.

***

DUI Task Force

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Emergency Services, 1220 Burlington.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: Missoula Rural Fire District Annexation petitions; Six Mile Road petition; Pine Drive Road petition; Jette Road Petition; Resolution Establishing Justice Court as a court of record; resolution regulating parking on Sawmill Gulch Road; MT Suds, LLC special district zoning; Deer Creek minor subdivision.

***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

special meeting

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St., Frenchtown

Agenda: Incorporation update; Technical Assistance Grant application; possible EPA Redevelopment Grant; update on Site’s foreclosure; develop communication tools – Website construction underway; review EPA work plans and schedules for future public comments; forward public notices; encourage others to join in, update Facebook page.

