Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Missoula Downtown Master Plan amendment to the Our Missoula Growth Policy; Rezone of property located at 2320 S. Ninth St. W.
***
DUI Task Force
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Emergency Services, 1220 Burlington.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: Missoula Rural Fire District Annexation petitions; Six Mile Road petition; Pine Drive Road petition; Jette Road Petition; Resolution Establishing Justice Court as a court of record; resolution regulating parking on Sawmill Gulch Road; MT Suds, LLC special district zoning; Deer Creek minor subdivision.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
special meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St., Frenchtown
Agenda: Incorporation update; Technical Assistance Grant application; possible EPA Redevelopment Grant; update on Site’s foreclosure; develop communication tools – Website construction underway; review EPA work plans and schedules for future public comments; forward public notices; encourage others to join in, update Facebook page.