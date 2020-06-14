This Week in Government: Flood Policy Advisory Board meets Monday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Flood Policy Advisory Board meets Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula City/County Flood Policy Advisory Board

When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Microsoft Teams Virtual Meeting Join Microsoft Teams Meeting +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll) Conference ID: 422 836 220#

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where:  Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgLive call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: Truitt Consulting contract for The Link Project; Health Insurance Stop Loss agreement; Referral—Redfern Park Agreement with Homeowners for parkland to be deeded to City; agreements for emergency repair services between the City of Missoula Utilities and Western Excavating, Knife River, and Paulson Electric; Title 20 Update, 2020. 

***

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee,

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual: Live stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; watch live on Cable TV Channel 190; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg; live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: MPO roles and federal funding primer; Long Range Transportation Plan Update: review of draft goals and evaluation framework; update on the effort to restore passenger rail service to southern Montana; update on the 2020 Unified Planning Work Program and discussion of 2021 work plan.

***

Downtown Business Improvement District

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Boone Karlberg, 201 W. Main St. Suite 300. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88377928752.

Agenda: review and approval of MOU and MEP for Payne Block Revisioning; review and execution of addendum to Dover, Kohl & Partners contract. 

*** 

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual at http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes, select meeting date then access live webcast via "Agenda (HTML)"; also at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (213) 338-8477 or toll free numbers for landlines: 1 (877) 853-5257 or 1 (888) 475-4499. Meeting ID: 960 049 3694

Agenda: Mullan Area Master Plan Update. No voting items on the agenda. Comments: email caps@missoulacounty.us or  U.S. mail - Community and Planning Services, Attn: Planning Board, 200 W Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802. Online - Visit www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts, find the meeting you want to comment on and click on “Open for Comments”, click the agenda item you want to leave a comment on and click “Leave Comment.”

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Zoom; to participate contact Lori Davidson, ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113 Ext. 105 for the Zoom link. 

***

Missoula County Board of Adjustment

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 (toll); Conference ID 338 503 653#.

Agenda: 800 Truck Stop Road, request by Walter Muralt for a Variance from the bulk  requirements for a pole sign in a commercial zoning district; 9244 Thistledown Way, request by ASJ Ventures, LLC for a variance from setback regulations for a constructed uncovered deck; 9232 Thistledown Way, request by ASJ Ventures, LLC for a variance from setback  regulations for a constructed uncovered deck.

­***

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Virtual via Microsoft Teams; 1-406-272-4824.

Agenda: election of board officers; Land Stewardship Award discussion and vote.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courtney Klagues
Obituaries

Courtney Klagues

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho — Courtney Klagues, 21 years old, from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, passed away on May 31, 2020. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News