This Week in Government: Flood Policy Advisory Board meets Monday

Missoula City/County Flood Policy Advisory Board
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Microsoft Teams Virtual Meeting Join Microsoft Teams Meeting +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll) Conference ID: 422 836 220#
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: Truitt Consulting contract for The Link Project; Health Insurance Stop Loss agreement; Referral—Redfern Park Agreement with Homeowners for parkland to be deeded to City; agreements for emergency repair services between the City of Missoula Utilities and Western Excavating, Knife River, and Paulson Electric; Title 20 Update, 2020.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee,
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual: Live stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; watch live on Cable TV Channel 190; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg; live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: MPO roles and federal funding primer; Long Range Transportation Plan Update: review of draft goals and evaluation framework; update on the effort to restore passenger rail service to southern Montana; update on the 2020 Unified Planning Work Program and discussion of 2021 work plan.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Boone Karlberg, 201 W. Main St. Suite 300. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88377928752.
Agenda: review and approval of MOU and MEP for Payne Block Revisioning; review and execution of addendum to Dover, Kohl & Partners contract.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual at http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes, select meeting date then access live webcast via "Agenda (HTML)"; also at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (213) 338-8477 or toll free numbers for landlines: 1 (877) 853-5257 or 1 (888) 475-4499. Meeting ID: 960 049 3694
Agenda: Mullan Area Master Plan Update. No voting items on the agenda. Comments: email caps@missoulacounty.us or U.S. mail - Community and Planning Services, Attn: Planning Board, 200 W Broadway, Missoula, MT 59802. Online - Visit www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts, find the meeting you want to comment on and click on “Open for Comments”, click the agenda item you want to leave a comment on and click “Leave Comment.”
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Zoom; to participate contact Lori Davidson, ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113 Ext. 105 for the Zoom link.
***
Missoula County Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 (toll); Conference ID 338 503 653#.
Agenda: 800 Truck Stop Road, request by Walter Muralt for a Variance from the bulk requirements for a pole sign in a commercial zoning district; 9244 Thistledown Way, request by ASJ Ventures, LLC for a variance from setback regulations for a constructed uncovered deck; 9232 Thistledown Way, request by ASJ Ventures, LLC for a variance from setback regulations for a constructed uncovered deck.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Virtual via Microsoft Teams; 1-406-272-4824.
Agenda: election of board officers; Land Stewardship Award discussion and vote.
