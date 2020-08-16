You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets Monday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: Via Zoom. If you want to participate, call Heidi Bakula, 552-6001.

Agenda: review current programming scheduled that has been recorded; report on hours. 

***

Food Policy Advisory Board

When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Franklin Park, 2100 10th St. 

*** 

Riverfront Neighborhood Council Leadership Team

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Via Zoom: Dial by your location, +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma), +1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles); Meeting ID: 832 3617 1181. Find your local number: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/u/kt8bNC0V2.

Agenda: Title 20 presentation; ADU and Housing Policy presentation.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where:  Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via ZOOM webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or https://www.missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone. 

Agenda: Fiscal year 2021 budget.

***

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsWatch Live on Cable TV Channel 190; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgLive call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: review and approve FY2021 Unified Planning Work Program; Long Range Transportation Plan update, 0roposed approach to scenario planning for Missoula Connect. 

***

Downtown Business Improvement District Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C. 

***

Grant Creek Neighborhood Council

general meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XTgr7Gn7QhS-2yKv5W_8CQ.

Agenda: proposed development at 2920 Expo Parkway.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual meeting at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Agenda: Heron's Landing Subdivision and rezone. Comments: 1. https://www.engagemissoula.com/development-applications (recommended) or 2. Mail to City of Missoula, c/o Development Services, 435 Ryman St., Missoula, MT 59802 or 3. Call in live to meeting (MUTE your computer or other device prior to calling in). 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (213) 338-8477 or toll free (877) 853-5257 or 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694 or 4. Drop off comments in box in front of 140 W. Pine Street beginning one half hour prior to start of virtual public meeting.

***

Lewis and Clark Neighborhood Council Bancroft Ponds Steering Committee

When: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom; dial by your location; +1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles), +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma); Meeting ID: 845 6079 8098. Find your local number: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/u/keBckzj1DI.

Agenda: Bancroft Pond updates -  birding area; interpretive sign project and trail work, outdoor classroom. 

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Via Zoom. For participation information, contact Lori Davidson at 549-4113 Ext. 105 or ldavidson@missoulahousing.org.

***

Missoula County Board of Adjustment

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Via Microsoft Teams: +1 406‐272‐4824 United States, Billings; Conference ID: 338 503 653#.

Agenda: 6417, 6424 and 6438 Dylan Dr., Lolo,  request by Ponderosa Heights Apartments LLC for a variance from development requirements to allow the construction of carports within a no build zone.

 ***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Via Zoom. Watch Virtual Meeting from http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Cable TV Channel 190 (MCAT) – taped for broadcast at a later date – check local TV schedule. To make Public Comment during the meeting, call in phone number options: 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (267) 831-0333, 1 (301) 715-8592, 1 (877) 853-5257 (landlines only), 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only); Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

***

Missoula City-County Health Board

When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Via Microsoft Teams: +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 220 489 811#.

Agenda: election of board officers; review and possible action on scope of proposed City of Missoula ordinance "Restrictions on the Display of Tobacco Products and the Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products."

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Microsoft Teams: +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Conference ID: 270 963 679#.

Agenda: program assessment; Lalonde Strategic Framework.

***

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Via Microsoft Teams: +1 406-272-4824 United States; Conference ID: 195 422 041#.

Agenda: MOR Housing and Development Report overview and update; Missoula County Brownfields Cleanup Grants program; PTOL Program assessment. 

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pamala Burke McDavid
Obituaries

Pamala Burke McDavid

MISSOULA — Our daughter Pamala Burke McDavid passed away of natural causes on July 31, 2020. It is with great sorrow that I write these words,…

Watch Now: Related Video

Western Montana 4-H livestock sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News