This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets Monday

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: Via Zoom. If you want to participate, call Heidi Bakula, 552-6001.
Agenda: review current programming scheduled that has been recorded; report on hours.
***
Food Policy Advisory Board
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Franklin Park, 2100 10th St.
***
Riverfront Neighborhood Council Leadership Team
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Via Zoom: Dial by your location, +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma), +1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles); Meeting ID: 832 3617 1181. Find your local number: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/u/kt8bNC0V2.
Agenda: Title 20 presentation; ADU and Housing Policy presentation.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via ZOOM webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or https://www.missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone.
Agenda: Fiscal year 2021 budget.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Watch Live on Cable TV Channel 190; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: review and approve FY2021 Unified Planning Work Program; Long Range Transportation Plan update, 0roposed approach to scenario planning for Missoula Connect.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.
***
Grant Creek Neighborhood Council
general meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Agenda: proposed development at 2920 Expo Parkway.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual meeting at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.
Agenda: Heron's Landing Subdivision and rezone. Comments: 1. https://www.engagemissoula.com/development-applications (recommended) or 2. Mail to City of Missoula, c/o Development Services, 435 Ryman St., Missoula, MT 59802 or 3. Call in live to meeting (MUTE your computer or other device prior to calling in). 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (213) 338-8477 or toll free (877) 853-5257 or 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694 or 4. Drop off comments in box in front of 140 W. Pine Street beginning one half hour prior to start of virtual public meeting.
***
Lewis and Clark Neighborhood Council Bancroft Ponds Steering Committee
When: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom; dial by your location; +1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles), +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma); Meeting ID: 845 6079 8098. Find your local number: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/u/keBckzj1DI.
Agenda: Bancroft Pond updates - birding area; interpretive sign project and trail work, outdoor classroom.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Via Zoom. For participation information, contact Lori Davidson at 549-4113 Ext. 105 or ldavidson@missoulahousing.org.
***
Missoula County Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Via Microsoft Teams: +1 406‐272‐4824 United States, Billings; Conference ID: 338 503 653#.
Agenda: 6417, 6424 and 6438 Dylan Dr., Lolo, request by Ponderosa Heights Apartments LLC for a variance from development requirements to allow the construction of carports within a no build zone.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Via Zoom. Watch Virtual Meeting from http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Cable TV Channel 190 (MCAT) – taped for broadcast at a later date – check local TV schedule. To make Public Comment during the meeting, call in phone number options: 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (267) 831-0333, 1 (301) 715-8592, 1 (877) 853-5257 (landlines only), 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only); Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
***
Missoula City-County Health Board
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Via Microsoft Teams: +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 220 489 811#.
Agenda: election of board officers; review and possible action on scope of proposed City of Missoula ordinance "Restrictions on the Display of Tobacco Products and the Sale of Flavored Tobacco Products."
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Microsoft Teams: +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Conference ID: 270 963 679#.
Agenda: program assessment; Lalonde Strategic Framework.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Via Microsoft Teams: +1 406-272-4824 United States; Conference ID: 195 422 041#.
Agenda: MOR Housing and Development Report overview and update; Missoula County Brownfields Cleanup Grants program; PTOL Program assessment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.