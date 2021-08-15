This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets Monday

Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Community and Planning Services Conference Room, 127 E. Main Suite 2 and via Micosoft Teams, bit.ly/3s5WNle; join with a video conferencing device 623215837@t.plcm.vc; Video Conference ID: 111 430 686 6; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,51889085# United States, Billings; Conference ID: 518 890 85#.
Agenda: Institutional Food Buyers presentation; proposed Zoning Code updates; Rapid Community Assessment Survey; Flynn-Lowney Ditch; presentation to governing bodies including policy recommendations.
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2Own2l5; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 891 3735 3256. Password: 752176. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: review and approval of the FY2022 Unified Planning Work Program; review and approval of the FY2022 – 2026 Transportation Improvement Program; presentation on the Higgins Corridor Plan.
Public Safety and Health Committee
When: 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3jUAHOJ; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333 Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 880 6449 2180. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Resolution of Intent to Sell certain surplus property to the Stevensville Rural Fire District.
Missoula County Zoning
open house
When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: East Missoula Lions Park, 766 Michigan Ave.
Agenda: public can view the Public Working Draft of the proposed Missoula County Zoning Code and zoning map.
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: for participation information, contact Lori Davidson, 549-4113 or ldavidson@missoulahousingorg.
Missoula County Public Schools’ Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: MCPS Administration Building A Boardroom, 909 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
Anyone wishing to attend a meeting noted above who needs accommodations for a disability, please notify Kara Tortorich at 728-2400, ext. 3021 two (2) days in advance.