This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets Monday

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: Noon Monday.
Where: via Zoom, http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts (approximately 50-second delay); https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg (live); Cable TV Channel 190 (MCAT) – taped for broadcast at a later date – check local TV schedule. To make Public Comment during the meeting, call in phone number options: 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (267) 831-0333, 1 (301) 715-8592, 1 (877) 853-5257 (landlines only), 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: FY21 Capital Improvement Projects; FY21 budget; Scott Street property purchase; MRA Communication Plan.
***
Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: Via Zoom. For participation information, contact Heidi Bakula at bakulah@ci.missoula.mt.us or 552-6001.
Agenda: review current programming schedule that has been recorded; hours allotment for MCPS; report on the hours.
***
Food Policy Advisory Board
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Silver Park Pavilion, 700 Cregg Lane.
Agenda: draft Food Policy Advisory Board bylaws; Food Policy scholarship and recommendations for Missoula; strategic planning session updates.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via ZOOM webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or https://www.missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Watch Live on Cable TV Channel 190; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: dialogue with city staff and leadership.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual Meeting: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Watch Live on Cable TV Channel 190; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: presentation on East Missoula/Hwy 200 corridor design alternatives; Long Range Transportation Plan Update and approval of draft Goals and Outcomes
***
Historic Preservation Commission Subcommittee
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; watch Live on Cable TV Channel 190, YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID:960 049 3694.
***
Missoula Public Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: ZOOM meeting: Join URL https://zoom.us/j/96470880953?pwd=SVc0S2wxQjN4c0lBR3ZFcU9MNEt4UT09; Meeting ID: 964 7088 0953; Password: 414744. Dial by your location +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston); +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose); +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
Agenda: building update; building move update; guidelines for opening to the public.
