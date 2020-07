This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets Monday

Food Policy Advisory Board

Missoula City Council

Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via ZOOM webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or https://www.missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone.