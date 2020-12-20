This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets Monday

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/81310274160?pwd=Zm54K3Q5NjRLK01iRyt1SFRhY05sUT09. Attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines) Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160 Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
Agenda: review current programming schedule that has been recorded; report on hours; elect chairperson and vice chairperson; moving January's meeting.
***
Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll) Conference ID: 422 836 220#.
Agenda: January and February Meetings discussion: both meetings fall on federal holidays; follow up discussion on the strategic planning sessions; develop prioritized list of presentations; Steering Committee proposal; synthesis from Strategic Planning Exercise.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing of the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
