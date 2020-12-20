 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets Monday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/81310274160?pwd=Zm54K3Q5NjRLK01iRyt1SFRhY05sUT09Attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines) Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160 Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.

Agenda: review current programming schedule that has been recorded; report on hours; elect chairperson and vice chairperson; moving January's meeting. 

***

Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board

When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll) Conference ID: 422 836 220#.

Agenda: January and February Meetings discussion: both meetings fall on federal holidays; follow up discussion on the strategic planning sessions; develop prioritized list of presentations; Steering Committee proposal; synthesis from Strategic Planning Exercise.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing of the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charles G. Schwab
Obituaries

Charles G. Schwab

STEVENSVILLE - Charles G. Schwab, age 102, a WWII Veteran from Stevensville, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. He was born on Oct. 6, 1918…

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News