This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets

Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board

When: 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday.

Where: Community & Planning Services Conference Room at 127 E. Main, Ste. 2 or virtually by going to bit.ly/3JVyNJ9.

Agenda: UM student internship

Opportunities, Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative agreement program update, and recapping of conversation between Chair and Vice Chair.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: bit.ly/3JVyNJ9; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: bit.ly/3JTikoU. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Zoom Webinar meeting links and call-in numbers are listed near the top each agenda at bit.ly/3JVyNJ9; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: bit.ly/3JTikoU or bit.ly/3JVyNJ9; By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 842 93996424, Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. No live TV broadcast.

***

Missoula Public Health-Air Quality Advisory Council

When: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual meeting. To join, go to bit.ly/3slxUni

Agenda: AQAC membership recommendation(s) to the Air Pollution Control Board

***

Partnership Health Center Executive Finance Committee-Teleconference

When: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesday.

Where: Partnership Health Center: 401 Railroad St. West, Missoula.

***

Hellgate Elementary Public Schools

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: School District No. 4 board room

Agenda: Consider library media variance renewal request and interview superintendent finalists.

***

Hellgate Elementary Public Schools

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: School District No. 4 board room

Agenda: Interview superintendent finalists and consider a recommendation to offer superintendent position.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Virtual meeting, to join visit bit.ly/3JVyNJ9.

***

Cemetery Board Meeting

When: 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Thursday

Where: Virtual meeting, to join visit bit.ly/3JVyNJ9.

