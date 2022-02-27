 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Food Policy Advisory Board meets

  • 0

Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board

When: 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday.

Where: Community & Planning Services Conference Room at 127 E. Main, Ste. 2 or virtually by going to bit.ly/3JVyNJ9.

Agenda: UM student internship

Opportunities, Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative agreement program update, and recapping of conversation between Chair and Vice Chair.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: bit.ly/3JVyNJ9; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: bit.ly/3JTikoU. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com.  If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone. 

People are also reading…

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board 

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Zoom Webinar meeting links and call-in numbers are listed near the top each agenda at bit.ly/3JVyNJ9; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: bit.ly/3JTikoU or bit.ly/3JVyNJ9; By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 842 93996424, Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. No live TV broadcast.

***

Missoula Public Health-Air Quality Advisory Council

When: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual meeting. To join, go to bit.ly/3slxUni

Agenda: AQAC membership recommendation(s) to the Air Pollution Control Board

***

Partnership Health Center Executive Finance Committee-Teleconference

When: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Wednesday.

Where: Partnership Health Center: 401 Railroad St. West, Missoula.

***

Hellgate Elementary Public Schools

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: School District No. 4 board room

Agenda: Consider library media variance renewal request and interview superintendent finalists.

***

Hellgate Elementary Public Schools

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: School District No. 4 board room

Agenda: Interview superintendent finalists and consider a recommendation to offer superintendent position.

*** 

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Virtual meeting, to join visit bit.ly/3JVyNJ9.

***

Cemetery Board Meeting

When: 12 p.m.-1 p.m. Thursday

Where: Virtual meeting, to join visit bit.ly/3JVyNJ9.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arctic blast to persist through Wednesday

Arctic blast to persist through Wednesday

The abrupt chill collided with a moist Pacific weather front and caused flash-freezing in several spots across western Montana, including Lookout Pass on the Montana-Idaho border and numerous roads in Flathead County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: "We dont' want to leave our country, we are ready to protect it" says Kyiv resident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News