This Week in Government: Health Board to update COVID rules Thursday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Health Board to update COVID rules Thursday

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtually or by phone. For access information contact Barb Kreis at barb.kreis@macdnet.org, or 406-303-3427 or Radley Watkins at rwatkins@macdnet.org or text 406-214-5131. 

***

Board of County Commissioners

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3s6gFTq. Attend by phone: +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 294 838 256#

Agenda: Professional services agreement with Five Valleys Land Trust for the monitoring of conservation easements held by county; contract with AVI Systems for technology work at new Weed/Extension facility; Stanley Hendricksen purchase of 27 acres; contract with Staggs Painting and Power Washing.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/39VFwDi. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257, Webinar ID: 821 8461 3756, Password: 472792, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Montana International Choral Festival Funding request of $5,000; FY22 permit rates; parking services director recruitment update.

***

East Missoula Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/322J1DF, Meeting ID: 891 7219 0534; One tap mobile +16699006833,,89172190534# US (San Jose); +12532158782,,89172190534# US (Tacoma).

Agenda: overnight camping/parking up Marshal Canyon Road; Earth Day Cleanup April 24-25; update from Habitat for Humanity on Speedway house and update on Sommers' property.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, visit mrfdfire.org for directions.

Agenda: Introduction of new staff; update PIP policy; accounting assistant employment contract; Del Bonita turnout donation agreement.

***

Missoula Development Authority

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/31XFCGi. Or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,959819779# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 959 819 779#.

Agenda: Staff change; sales agreements for lots between Missoula County and Shadowcast Partners, LLC extended; Legislative update; Status of Bonner repository removal; AT&T lease renewal.

***

Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee 

(Joint meeting)

When: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3fZquAj. You do not need to have Microsoft Teams installed to join using your computer. 

***

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority 

When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/2RikAjx. Or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,569850464# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 569 850 464#.

Agenda: See Agenda and information for joining the meeting at: bigskyrail.org/events.

***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency 

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3uxN9aY. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-4754499 or 1-877-853-5257 Webinar ID: 854 1925 2243 Password: 440260, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

***

Missoula City-County Health Board

When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/31W7ESj. Or call in (audio only): +1 406-272-4824, 542292855# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 542 292 855#.

Agenda: COVID-19 vaccination update; action on proposed revisions to COVID mitigation rules; action recommending adoption of Health Code to County Commissioners; review of COVID expenditures and revenue 2021; litigation update; approve renewal of application for funding support from the Community Assistance Fund for FY2022 for the Missoula Foster Child Health Program and authorize Jenn Kirscher to update the application accordingly; approve comment letter to DEQ for proposed Burlington Northern Railyard clean-up plan and authorize chair to sign.

