Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: Trustee nominating process; Missoula Montana Development Property.
Bonner Milltown Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Hellgate Lions Park Barn.
Agenda: Deputy Christine Hettman, School Resource Office for Bonner, Clinton and Potomac, will explain what an SRO does; continued discussion on changes/updates to the council bylaws.
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
Flathead Lake Flower Rush Controls Project
public meeting
When: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Polson Indian Senior Citizens Center, 701 First St. E.
Agenda: discussion of the formation of a program to implement annual herbicide treatments on flowering rush on the bed of Flathead Lake.
City of Missoula
public forum with police chief candidates
When: 3-5:45 p.m. Tuesday and 2:30-5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Room 151, Missoula County Courthouse.
Agenda: featuring three candidates Tuesday and two Wednesday; each candidate has 40 minutes to give presentation.
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: East Missoula Fire Hall Community Meeting Room.
Agenda: Bonner Petworks Wellness Clinic at the Red Ban in West Riverside, Dec. 15; designs presented for EMCC logo and business cards; discuss letter to County Commissioners about feral cats; update on "No Overnight Parking" signs on Michigan Avenue/Somers Street; candidacy deadlines for EMCC seat.
Target Range Sewer & Water District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Target Range School library, 4095 South Ave. W.
Missoula Water Quality Advisory Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City-County Health Department Room 210, 301 W. Alder St.
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
West Valley Community Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: Frenchtown Fire; Frenchtown Community Coalition; Frenchtown School District; Senior Citizen luncheon; Frenchtown Smurfit-Stone Community Advisory Group; Frenchtown Frontage Road Project.