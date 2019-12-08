{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: Trustee nominating process; Missoula Montana Development Property. 

Bonner Milltown Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Hellgate Lions Park Barn.

Agenda: Deputy Christine Hettman, School Resource Office for Bonner, Clinton and Potomac, will explain what an SRO does; continued discussion on changes/updates to the council bylaws.

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

Flathead Lake Flower Rush Controls Project

public meeting

When: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Polson Indian Senior Citizens Center, 701 First St. E.

Agenda: discussion of the formation of a program to implement annual herbicide treatments on flowering rush on the bed of Flathead Lake. 

City of Missoula 

public forum with police chief candidates

When: 3-5:45 p.m. Tuesday and 2:30-5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Room 151, Missoula County Courthouse.

Agenda: featuring three candidates Tuesday and two Wednesday; each candidate has 40 minutes to give presentation.  

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

East Missoula Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: East Missoula Fire Hall Community Meeting Room.

Agenda: Bonner Petworks Wellness Clinic at the Red Ban in West Riverside, Dec. 15; designs presented for EMCC logo and business cards; discuss letter to County Commissioners about feral cats; update on "No Overnight Parking" signs on Michigan Avenue/Somers Street; candidacy deadlines for EMCC seat.

Target Range Sewer & Water District

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target  Range School library, 4095 South Ave. W.

Missoula Water Quality Advisory Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City-County Health Department Room 210, 301 W. Alder St.

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

West Valley Community Council

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: Frenchtown Fire; Frenchtown Community Coalition; Frenchtown School District; Senior Citizen luncheon; Frenchtown Smurfit-Stone Community Advisory Group; Frenchtown Frontage Road Project.

