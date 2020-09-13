 Skip to main content
This Week in Government: Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees meets Monday
This Week in Government

Historical Museum Board of Trustees

When: Noon Monday.

Where: via Zoom. If interested in joinining, email mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.  

Agenda: Barracks assessment; PMCH grants; Lalonde Ranch Resolution; Strategic Plan review; Curator of Collections recruitment; Book Sale update; Executive Director annual evaluation; claims approval.

 ***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where:  Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via ZOOM webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or https://www.missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom.

Agenda: Food Service meal opportunities for students; distance learning model discussion; virus inactivating device.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual; for participation instructions, contact Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427. 

***

Downtown Business Improvement District Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81484225748?pwd=VE4yNnBVUEtTV25sSnppalc5ajlSdz09Meeting ID: 814 8422 5748; Passcode: 032985; One tap mobile: +13462487799.

Agenda: financial review; discussion on downtown policing and ambassador program; Downtown Master Plan updates; business development updates.  

***

Public Art Committee

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom; streaming online live and on the City Youtube Channel. Live meeting public comment phone line: Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (267) 831-0333, 1 (301) 715-8592, 1 (877) 853-5257, (landlines only), 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only); Meeting ID: 847 7694 2044.

Agenda:  Welcome to Missoula sign; Indigenous Mural project; Library project; Poverello mural; Mountain Line mural; art on Rattlesnake Sound Wall; Montgomery Mural Series; Virtual Music Festival; cleaning Van Buren Mural; submission process, making a model.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual meeting at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782; 1 (213) 338-8477; 1 (877) 853-5257; 1 (888) 475-4499; Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: Remington Flats Subdivision and Rezoning – City Development Services.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom; for participation information, contact Lori Davidson, ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113 Ext. 105. 

