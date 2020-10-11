 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week in Government: Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees meets Monday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees meets Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula Food Policy Advisory Board

When: Noon-5 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, Meeting ID: 984 3534 2358; One tap mobile +13017158592,,98435342358# US (Germantown); +13126266799,,98435342358# US (Chicago).

***

Seeley Lake Community Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86276853621?pwd=RWdtMlc1OEttMzJzSUxmVHlJMDdFQT09Meeting ID: 862 7685 3621; Passcode: 3046. You can also dial in via phone for audio only: 253-215-8782.

Agenda: Josh Slotnick, County Commissioner, will talk about the major projects the Commissioners are envisioning; Cindy Farr of the Missoula City County Health Department will give an update on Covid cases in Missoula County and the County’s response; Josh Gibbs, the new Superintendent of Seeley Elementary School, will share his vision for the school and what adjustments the school is making in response to the Covid virus.

*** 

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom. 

Agenda: distance learning model discussion; winter sport activity discussion.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Watch live or on demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts, Cable TV Channel 190, live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: adoption of Downtown North Riverside Parks & Trails Plan; contract with Missoula Public Library for parking lot enforcement.

***

Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway, first floor Annex 151. 

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

special meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: The Board of Trustees will meet in-person; the public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number.  https://zoom.us/j/98293142387?pwd=YjFqQlgrTVlWMUdvcFlVNVlWTURpQT09Meeting ID: 982 9314 2387; Passcode: 469089. One tap mobile, +13462487799,,98293142387#,,,,,,0#,,469089# US (Houston), +16699006833,,98293142387#,,,,,,0#,,469089# US (San Jose). Livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

East Missoula Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89221276565Meeting ID: 892 2127 6565; One tap mobile, +13462487799,,89221276565# US (Houston), +16699006833,,89221276565# US (San Jose).

Agenda: COVID-19 briefing with Incident Commander Cindy Farr from Missoula County Health Department;  Nicole Martin, Senior Director of Youth Programs at YMCA will discuss childcare program proposed for Mount Jumbo Elementary School; Janet Sedgley will introduce local group working to help alleviate polarization in America during this election cycle.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual; for participation instructions contact Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427. 

***

Target Range Sewer and Water District

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday,.

Where: District office, 1705 S. Reserve St.

***

Urban Transportation District Planning Committee

When: 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom; visit mountainline.com/meetings.

***

Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, live and on demand webcast: www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsWatch live on Spectrum Cable Channel 190; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: 201 E. Main St., The Wren Hotel, comprehensive sign package review.

***

Missoula Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 270 963 679#.

Agenda: Parkland Dedication and Park planning through the subdivision process; County Park weed mapping.  

***

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams Meeting, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 958 836 573#.

Agenda: CSKT Water Compact; general discussion about wildlife habitat connectivity. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Court: New trial for man convicted of rape
Crime

Court: New trial for man convicted of rape

A 32-year-old Missoula man convicted last year of raping an intoxicated woman he found in a downtown parking garage in 2017 will get a new trial, the Montana Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News