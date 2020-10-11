This Week in Government: Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees meets Monday

Missoula Food Policy Advisory Board
When: Noon-5 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, Meeting ID: 984 3534 2358; One tap mobile +13017158592,,98435342358# US (Germantown); +13126266799,,98435342358# US (Chicago).
***
Seeley Lake Community Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86276853621?pwd=RWdtMlc1OEttMzJzSUxmVHlJMDdFQT09; Meeting ID: 862 7685 3621; Passcode: 3046. You can also dial in via phone for audio only: 253-215-8782.
Agenda: Josh Slotnick, County Commissioner, will talk about the major projects the Commissioners are envisioning; Cindy Farr of the Missoula City County Health Department will give an update on Covid cases in Missoula County and the County’s response; Josh Gibbs, the new Superintendent of Seeley Elementary School, will share his vision for the school and what adjustments the school is making in response to the Covid virus.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: distance learning model discussion; winter sport activity discussion.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Watch live or on demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts, Cable TV Channel 190, live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: adoption of Downtown North Riverside Parks & Trails Plan; contract with Missoula Public Library for parking lot enforcement.
***
Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway, first floor Annex 151.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
special meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: The Board of Trustees will meet in-person; the public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. https://zoom.us/j/98293142387?pwd=YjFqQlgrTVlWMUdvcFlVNVlWTURpQT09; Meeting ID: 982 9314 2387; Passcode: 469089. One tap mobile, +13462487799,,98293142387#,,,,,,0#,,469089# US (Houston), +16699006833,,98293142387#,,,,,,0#,,469089# US (San Jose). Livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89221276565, Meeting ID: 892 2127 6565; One tap mobile, +13462487799,,89221276565# US (Houston), +16699006833,,89221276565# US (San Jose).
Agenda: COVID-19 briefing with Incident Commander Cindy Farr from Missoula County Health Department; Nicole Martin, Senior Director of Youth Programs at YMCA will discuss childcare program proposed for Mount Jumbo Elementary School; Janet Sedgley will introduce local group working to help alleviate polarization in America during this election cycle.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual; for participation instructions contact Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427.
***
Target Range Sewer and Water District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday,.
Where: District office, 1705 S. Reserve St.
***
Urban Transportation District Planning Committee
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom; visit mountainline.com/meetings.
***
Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, live and on demand webcast: www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Watch live on Spectrum Cable Channel 190; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: 201 E. Main St., The Wren Hotel, comprehensive sign package review.
***
Missoula Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 270 963 679#.
Agenda: Parkland Dedication and Park planning through the subdivision process; County Park weed mapping.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams Meeting, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 958 836 573#.
Agenda: CSKT Water Compact; general discussion about wildlife habitat connectivity.
