Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District No. 4 Boardroom 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: Hellgate Elementary K-8 School Facility Enhancement Project update; BoardDocs discussion; back to school information; mentoring conference; Montana Conference on Educational Leadership; National School Boards Association Conference.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula  Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.

***

Criminal Justice Community Council

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula County Courthouse Room B14, 200 W. Broadway.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Public Art Committee

traffic signal box finalist interview

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Confernce Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.,

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: MOU for local 2457 contract; fourth quarter FY 18/19 budget vs. actual; FY 19/20 budget review; resolution 2020-1 Capital Improvement Plan; annexation request for 15747 Fighting Irish Lane; review and approve Type 1 Engine bids.

***

Missoula Water Quality Advisory Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City-County Health Department Room 210, 301 W. Alder St.

***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula City-County Health, Water Quality District and Air Pollution Control Boards

When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.

Agenda: election of officers; action on comment letter regarding Seeley Lake Sewer District resolution; accept Strategic Plan Year One Work Plan End-of Year Report.

***

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: CAPS office Conference Room, 127 E. Main St.

Agenda: Montana Outdoor Heritage Project presentation and discussion; Missoula Urban Area Open Space Plan discussion.

