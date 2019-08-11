Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: School District No. 4 Boardroom 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: Hellgate Elementary K-8 School Facility Enhancement Project update; BoardDocs discussion; back to school information; mentoring conference; Montana Conference on Educational Leadership; National School Boards Association Conference.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.
***
Criminal Justice Community Council
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula County Courthouse Room B14, 200 W. Broadway.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Public Art Committee
traffic signal box finalist interview
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Confernce Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.,
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: MOU for local 2457 contract; fourth quarter FY 18/19 budget vs. actual; FY 19/20 budget review; resolution 2020-1 Capital Improvement Plan; annexation request for 15747 Fighting Irish Lane; review and approve Type 1 Engine bids.
***
Missoula Water Quality Advisory Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City-County Health Department Room 210, 301 W. Alder St.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula City-County Health, Water Quality District and Air Pollution Control Boards
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.
Agenda: election of officers; action on comment letter regarding Seeley Lake Sewer District resolution; accept Strategic Plan Year One Work Plan End-of Year Report.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: CAPS office Conference Room, 127 E. Main St.
Agenda: Montana Outdoor Heritage Project presentation and discussion; Missoula Urban Area Open Space Plan discussion.