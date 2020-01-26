{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

***

Moose Can Gully/South 39th Street Neighborhood Council Leadership Team

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 w. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Airport Board Conference Room.

Agenda: revise bank account signors for 2020; logo; discussion of next phase of new terminal.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org

***

Impact Fee Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 412 Ryman (new location). 

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: B&M Zoo, LLC variance request; resolution to adopt the 2018 Building codes and increased fees for building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permits; resolution regulating parking on Desmet Road, Interstate Place and Expressway Boulevard; Pine Drive Road petition; 9772 Waldo Road zoning; Triepke Family transfer.   

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0