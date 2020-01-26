Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.
***
Moose Can Gully/South 39th Street Neighborhood Council Leadership Team
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 w. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Airport Board Conference Room.
Agenda: revise bank account signors for 2020; logo; discussion of next phase of new terminal.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Impact Fee Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 412 Ryman (new location).
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: B&M Zoo, LLC variance request; resolution to adopt the 2018 Building codes and increased fees for building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permits; resolution regulating parking on Desmet Road, Interstate Place and Expressway Boulevard; Pine Drive Road petition; 9772 Waldo Road zoning; Triepke Family transfer.