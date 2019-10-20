{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

*** 

Target Range School 

general board meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: School library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Rom, 140 W. Pine St.  

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Development Authority/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard

When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Room 151 Sophie Moiese Room, Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: motion to recommend to the Board of County Commissioners that Bonner Mill Tax Increment Financing Industrial District tax increment funds be committed to the removal of the Bonner Repository Project in the maximum amount of $3,000,000; motion to recommend that the Board of County Commissioners enter into a Development Agreement with Bonner Property Development to provide funding for the Bonner Repository Project; motion to recommend that Missoula County assign its interest in the contract between Missoula County and Territorial Landworks, Inc. to Bonner Property Development.

***

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Public Library, Director's office, 301 E. Main St.

Agenda: building project update; final budget status; Foundation update; policy second reading and vote; Grand Opening Committee update.  

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

Open Space Advisory Committee 

visit to Mount Dean Stone

When: meet 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: top of Stone Mountain/South Hills Neighborhood. (drive south on Higgins Avenue, turn left onto Pattee Canyon Road, take first right onto Whitaker Drive, take Whitaker Drive up the hill and park at the top where it dead ends at Dean Stone Drive and Rimel Road).

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave. 

