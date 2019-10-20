Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.
***
Target Range School
general board meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: School library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Rom, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Development Authority/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard
When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Room 151 Sophie Moiese Room, Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: motion to recommend to the Board of County Commissioners that Bonner Mill Tax Increment Financing Industrial District tax increment funds be committed to the removal of the Bonner Repository Project in the maximum amount of $3,000,000; motion to recommend that the Board of County Commissioners enter into a Development Agreement with Bonner Property Development to provide funding for the Bonner Repository Project; motion to recommend that Missoula County assign its interest in the contract between Missoula County and Territorial Landworks, Inc. to Bonner Property Development.
***
Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Public Library, Director's office, 301 E. Main St.
Agenda: building project update; final budget status; Foundation update; policy second reading and vote; Grand Opening Committee update.
***
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.
***
Open Space Advisory Committee
visit to Mount Dean Stone
When: meet 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: top of Stone Mountain/South Hills Neighborhood. (drive south on Higgins Avenue, turn left onto Pattee Canyon Road, take first right onto Whitaker Drive, take Whitaker Drive up the hill and park at the top where it dead ends at Dean Stone Drive and Rimel Road).
***
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.