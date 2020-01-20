{{featured_button_text}}

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Downtown Business Improvement District Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.

***

Public Art Committee

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

Incentives Subcommittee

When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Liquid Planet, 121 W. Broadway.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Yuhas property rezoning. 

***

Rose Park Neighborhood Council

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave.

***

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Public Library director's office, 301 E. Main St.

Agenda: building project update; Foundation update and grand opening update. 

***

Open Space Advisory Subcommittee

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Community Forum

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.

 

