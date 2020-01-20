Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.
***
Public Art Committee
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
Incentives Subcommittee
When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Liquid Planet, 121 W. Broadway.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Yuhas property rezoning.
***
Rose Park Neighborhood Council
When: 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave.
***
Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Public Library director's office, 301 E. Main St.
Agenda: building project update; Foundation update and grand opening update.
***
Open Space Advisory Subcommittee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Community Forum
When: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.