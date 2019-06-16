{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Downtown Business Improvement District Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Front St. Suite C.

***

Public Art Committee

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Children's Theater, 200 N. Adams St. 

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.

***

Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.

Agenda: beginning work for Director's new job description; election of new chair and vice chair.

***

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: 127 E. Main St.

Agenda: Clinton School matching grant request; Trails Bond-Milltown Project; batting cage site determination; Westside Little League Weed and Feed funding request. 

