Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Front St. Suite C.
***
Public Art Committee
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula Children's Theater, 200 N. Adams St.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.
***
Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Public Library Director's office, 301 E. Main St.
Agenda: beginning work for Director's new job description; election of new chair and vice chair.
***
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: 127 E. Main St.
Agenda: Clinton School matching grant request; Trails Bond-Milltown Project; batting cage site determination; Westside Little League Weed and Feed funding request.