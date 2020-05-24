This Week in Government: Library Board meets Wednesday

Missoula County Airport Authority

Missoula County Public Schools’ Board of Trustees

regular meeting

Where: Virtual via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95177452962?pwd=OUFRRFJKNzBhdU5JckQ3VUVuaFFodz09; Meeting ID 951 7745 2962; Password 675491. To join the meeting to listen and make public comment, call one of the following number and enter pin, +12532158782,,95177452962#,,1#,675491# US or +13462487799,,95177452962#,,1#,675491# US. Please mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. To watch the livestream of the board meeting, use the livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.