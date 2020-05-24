This Week in Government: Library Board meets Wednesday
Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Via conference call, call-in line 1(312)757-3121; ACCESS CODE 290-080-805.

Agenda: lease of former FAA Building to Kruse mobile Services, LLC; memo of understanding with Montana Federation of Public Employees-Building and Field Personnel.

***

Missoula County Public Schools’ Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m.  Tuesday.

Where: Virtual via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95177452962?pwd=OUFRRFJKNzBhdU5JckQ3VUVuaFFodz09Meeting ID 951 7745 2962; Password 675491. To join the meeting to listen and make public comment, call one of the following number and enter pin, +12532158782,,95177452962#,,1#,675491# US  or +13462487799,,95177452962#,,1#,675491# US. Please mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. To watch the livestream of the board meeting, use the livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org

***

Missoula Public Library Board

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98929806738?pwd=UXI1RW1hWHc2Mi9oWENZNURTcDRmdz9; Meeting ID: 989 2980 6738; Password: 148588.

Agenda: building project update; time capsule; parking; policy manual. 

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Microsoft Teams; dial 1 406-272-4824; Conference ID 720 089 573#.

Agenda: Pine Drive Road petition; resolution to adopt the Climate Ready Missoula Plan; Smurfit Stone Site boundary line relocation. 

