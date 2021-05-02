 Skip to main content
This Week in Government: Long Range Transportation Plan presentation Thursday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Long Range Transportation Plan presentation Thursday

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2O45GvA; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 830 5118 6663. Password: 354751. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: update on pedestrian crash by Lowell; Long Range Transportation Plan update; Transportation Alternatives Program - City grant applications.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes, Passcode 999636. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg; by phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 93996424, Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.

Agenda: Presentation on 310 Permitting and other functions of the Conservation District and review of Draft Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) growth scenarios.

***

Public Works Committee

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3u7vuHx; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333. Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 896 1339 8849. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Cost Sharing Agreement with United States Army Corps of Engineers for Clark Fork Area Levee III and V Evaluation; Mullan BUILD Right-of-Way Agreements.

***

Animal Control Board

When: 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: contact the shelter if you would like to participate in the meeting, 541-7387.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: Via Zoom, bit.ly/2Pus3LI; Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 827 1720 1367. Password: 388227, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: presentation and overview of the draft Long Range Transportation Plan.

***

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3cYwGam, attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 889 3631 1539. Password: 848984, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Stories and Stones update; GIS update; ordinance update.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/334pHXm, or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 839 476 542#.

Agenda: budget amendments — Sheriff's Office, COVID Technology Grant;  Health Department, COVID Technology Grant; Health Department, Public Health Emergency COVID Funding; benefits, building renovations.

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3vfFhvY, One tap mobile +16699009128,,83133473521#,,,,*416773# US (San Jose), +12532158782,,83133473521#,,,,*416773# US (Tacoma); Meeting ID: 831 3347 3521. Passcode: 416773.

Agenda: Elena Evans presents the Channel Migration Study; follow-up on the EPA quarterly call.

***

 

