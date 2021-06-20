This Week in Government: MCPS Board holds special and regular meeting Tuesday

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2M788M1o, attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
Agenda: review current programming schedule that has been recorded; identify events for MCAT to record/televise.
***
Food Policy Advisory Board
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway, Sophie Moiese Room and via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3gzAYoQ; join with a video conferencing device 623215837@t.plcm.vc, Video Conference ID: 111 430 686 6, or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,51889085# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 518 890 85#.
Agenda: Western Montana Growers Cooperative presentation; review and approve bylaws; MARP/AARPA recommendations; Rapid Community Assessment Survey; application to Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future; Future West webinar, "Tools for Protecting Agricultural Lands and Rural Open space."
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula County Public School Board of Trustees
When: Tuesday - special meeting 5:30 p.m.; regular meeting 6 p.m.
Where: The Board of Trustees will meet in-person. Due to concerns for public health, safety, and the uncertainty of the potential number of public participants, the public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Zoom link bit.ly/3cPqWig; Meeting ID: 996 2488 1359. Passcode: 473787. One tap mobile +16699006833,,99624881359#,,,,*473787# US (San Jose), +12532158782,,99624881359#,,,,*473787# US (Tacoma). Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Development Authority/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard
When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse, Room 151.
Agenda: election of chair and vice-chair; Bonner Mill Repository removal update.
***
Missoula Public Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2SKBxUH; Meeting ID 989 3337 8551, Passcode 572770.
Agenda: building project; discussion on numbers in the building.
***
City Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2OVHwE4; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 819 9103 7171. Password: 610014. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Wheat Montana variance application.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, Room 151 or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3vyvvnG, or call in (audio only) to 406-272-4824. Conference ID: 840 390 653#.
Agenda: Cartage Flex Warehouse rezoning; LW Commons rezoning; Missoula Federal Building MOU with City of Missoula; parking regulations on Marshall Canyon Road.