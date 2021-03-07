This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesay

Missoula County Board of Trustees for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula
When: Noon Monday.
Where: via Zoom. To attend contact executive director Matt Lautzenheiser for link, 258-3471.
Agenda: COVID-19 operations update; MAP assessment; Building and Grounds Committee update; Fort Missoula Preservation update; AAM Advocacy Day report; Grants update.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: virtual; for participation information, contact Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: NWEA Assessment results.
***
Montana Board of Horse Racing
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3edXow2; Meeting ID: 864 1764 5016; Passcode: 749250; Join by Phone - One tap mobile +12532158782,,86417645016#,,,,*749250# US (Tacoma); +13462487799,,86417645016#,,,,*749250# US (Houston).
Agenda: possible rule change discussion: "No horse shall be allowed to enter in any race unless it has been tattooed and fully identified; however, Arabians may be identified by either tattoo or freeze brand." ARCI - riding crop guidelines.
***
Board of County Commissioners
Administrative public meetings
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3eeUszE; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 294 838 256#.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3uVh9yt; attend by phone: cellphone users 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID 848 0747 5849; Password 377226. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting live or on demand, YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: appoint Park Board members to the Missoula Art Park and Caras Park Extraordinary Events Committees; adopt the Mount Dean Stone Preserve Recreation and Special Resource Management Plan; approve the use of equipment enterprise fund in the amount of $10,796 to replace needed recreation equipment for programs; approve process and Working Group Application Packet and selection criteria as presented (or with edits) supporting robust public engagement to get to a shared community vision; Urban Forestry update; Open Space Advisory Committee project.
***
Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3bU1rLe; Meeting ID 945 1409 7394; Passcode 702627. One tap mobile +16699006833,,94514097394#,,,,*702627# US (San Jose); +12532158782,,94514097394#,,,,*702627# US (Tacoma). Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/;
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual; call 549-6172.
Agenda: Water tender bids; second quarter FY21 budget vs. actual.
***
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2O7Tsm7, Meeting ID 891 7219 0534. One tap mobile +16699006833,,89172190534# US (San Jose), +12532158782,,89172190534# US (Tacoma).
Agenda: Brian Throckmorton, vice president of 406 Engineering, will present plans for the Sommers’ property being purchased; overnight camping up Marshall Canyon Road; Missoula March for Meals; Stephanie Lemberg with East Missoula United will update on local happenings including an East Missoula Earth Day Cleanup in April.
***
Missoula City-County Water Quality Advisory Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder.
Agenda: Missoula County MS4 Program/Stormwater Management Plan; draft changes to the Missoula Water Quality Ordinance.
***
Target Range Sewer & Water District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom. Anyone interested in attending should contact Fred Jones, chairman, 239-4300.
***
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority
When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3e9S6lr; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,569850464# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 569 850 464#. Mute your mic and turn off your video until you are ready to speak (board members are encouraged to keep their cameras on throughout the meeting). If calling in via phone, type *6 to unmute.
Agenda: Authorize chair to sign a letter to Congress supporting the Empire Builder; authorize chair to sign a letter to Hi-Line counties introducing the BSPRA.
***
Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3qjaQ4a; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID 828 2899 0773; Password 427524. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: 1200 West Kent Avenue, Kent Plaza– Comprehensive Sign Package Review; elect New Design Review Board chair and vice chair.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 784 553 415#.
Agenda: Zoning request – O’Keefe Ranch Rural Zoning District and Waldo Road and George Cates Boulevard Rural Zoning District; Sx ʷtpqyen Neighborhoods Master Plan and Form Based Code.