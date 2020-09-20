 Skip to main content
This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday
This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: Noon Monday.

Where: via Zoom. http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts (approximately 50-second delay); https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg (live); Cable TV Channel 190 (MCAT) – taped for broadcast at a later date – check local TV schedule. To make public comment during the meeting, call in phone number options: 1 (213) 338-8477, 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (877) 853-5257 (toll-free), 1 (888) 475-4499 (toll-free); Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: URD II Inez, 1st and 2nd sidewalk project, request to approve professional services; South Reserve Pedestrian Bridge (URD III), TIF request for upgrades.

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom. To participate, contact Heidi Bakula, 552-6002.

Agenda: report on hours; review current programming schedule that has been recorded. 

Food Policy Advisory Board

When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams; +1 406-272-4824; Conference ID 384 844 605#.

Agenda: County Long Range Land Use Planning overview; Strategic planning sessions updates; Mullan Area Master Plan subcommittee letter. 

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where:  Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via ZOOM webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or https://www.missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone. 

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: The Board of Trustees will meet in-person. Public  will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. https://zoom.us/j/92682518370?pwd=VjdRdEYzRHMreDBBazlwaVcwVk5SZz09Meeting ID: 926 8251 8370; Passcode: 299786; One tap mobile, +12532158782,,92682518370#,,,,,,0#,,299786# US (Tacoma); +13462487799,,92682518370#,,,,,,0#,,299786# US (Houston). If you would like to watch the livestream of the board meeting, please use the livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

City Board of Adjustment

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom. Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsWatch Live on Cable TV Channel 190; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg; live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only); Meeting ID: 960 049 3694. 

Agenda: Public forum for the University of Montana regarding the removal of housing to expand a parking lot onto the residentially zoned parcel located at 907 E. Beckwith Ave.

Missoula Public Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom; https://zoom.us/j/93020558981?pwd=WW9FeHI2YWpiMzdHZ0wwTTVzOWxOUT09; Meeting ID 930 2055 8981; Passcode 940702; +1 253 215 8782 US.

Agenda: building update; grand opening. 

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday. 

Where: via Zoom. 

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Via Zoom. 

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 (Toll); Conference ID: 390 662 698#.

Agenda: resolution related to the donation of land at 2340 Mullan Road for affordable and supportive housing (the Trinity Project); interlocal agreement between City and County for the distribution of local option motor fuel taxes; Resolution of Intent to rezone the property zoned C-R3 with the Canyon Gates/Ole’s Planned Variation to C-C1 Neighborhood Commercial; buildings for lease or rent project at 9070 Highway 10 West.

