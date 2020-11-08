 Skip to main content
This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Missoula County Board of Trustees for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula

When: Noon Monday.

Where: via Zoom; for login information email mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.

Agenda: JACS Grant 2021; HMFM COVID-19 operations update; Friends Annual Fund report; claims approval.

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom.

Agenda: Hellgate Elementary COVID-19 response. 

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual, for participation instructions, contact Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427.

***

Montana Board of Horse Racing

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86226196866?pwd=QzZ1dGhKV096c21GNXk3b1FwcVI1dz09; meeting ID: 862 2619 6866; Passcode: 669389; One tap mobile 1-253-215-8782, 86226196866#, 0#, 669389# US (Tacoma); 1-346-248-7799, 86226196866#, 0#, 669389# US (Houston).

Agenda: update on Historical Horse Racing legislation; update on Montana Sports Betting Act; update on statute change for 23-4-302 - Distribution of source market fees & MT owner/breeder program; reimbursement of $350 for 2020 dates not used; election of officers.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Watch live or on demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts Cable TV Channel 190; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849; Password: 377226, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Adopt the North Riverside Parks And Trails Master Plan; Director/Department Update; Day in the Life - Recreation Program Coordinator; Recreation Program Update.

***

Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, attend by computer: https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/82325750594?pwd=U0N4ODgrZHltcU91MmtoTlZWRmlEQT09; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines); Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594#; Passcode: 376262, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.

Agenda: Other Quality of Life Issues Downtown; update on Downtown issues.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom.

Agenda: Highway 200/East Missoula Plan Update; BUILD Grant/Mullan Area Master Plan Update; BPAB 2021 Priority Planning'; Higgins Bridge Safety Concerns.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/92111627371?pwd=SlJwaEVuWHRuU2d5QzV6Q3g3MHNiUT09; Meeting ID: 921 1162 7371; Passcode: 445136. One tap mobile +16699006833,,92111627371#,,,,,,0#,,445136# US (San Jose); +12532158782,,92111627371#,,,,,,0#,,445136# US (Tacoma). Livestream https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: virtual; instructions at mrfdfire.org.

Agenda: Resolution 2020-15 Banking Authority for Trail West Bank update; Resolution 2020-19 authorizing participation in the Intercap Program and Loan Documents for the two new Type-1 engines.

***

East Missoula Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8922; Meeting ID: 892 2127 6565. One tap mobile +1-(346) 248-7799, 892 2127 6565# US (Houston), +1-(669) 900-6833, 892 2127 6565# US (San Jose).

Agenda: Heather Harp, Director of Habitat for Humanity, will present Habitat’s vision for "30 by 2030"; update on the East Missoula Hwy 200 Corridor Study; update on recent public hearing with Missoula County Commissioners on the 3705 Highway 200 rezoning request for storage units.

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line offices, 1221 Shakespeare. 

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 439 308 7#.

Agenda: Budget Amendment for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services SAMSHA COVID Behavioral Health Grant; ordinance creating the WYE Targeted Economic Development District - Second Reading; Frenchtown Rural Fire District annexation petitions; Road Abandonment Petition: Bitterroot to Bannack Road.

