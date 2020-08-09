This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Via Zoom.
Agenda: school re-opening plans; adopt Emergency Resolution; approve 2020/2021 budget; certified and classified staff employment consideration; audit proposal; consider destruction of old warrants; approve school board policies.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via ZOOM webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or https://www.missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone.
Agenda: Phased Development, Cowboy Flats Subdivision Phase 2; annual assessments for street maintenance District 1, Downtown; Fiscal Year 2021 budget; Rezone - 2920 Expo Parkway-Grant Creek Village; vacation of public utility easement across lot 7, Block 9 in Mill Site Subdivision, Phase 1, Wyoming North; amendment to webstreaming services agreement with eScribe.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual. For participation instructions, call Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Watch Live on Cable TV Channel 190 YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: review and approve the FY 2021 Unified Planning Work Program; Long Range Transportation Plan Update - proposed approach to scenario planning for Missoula Connect.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Virtual. Watch live or on demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts Cable TV Channel 190 Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: jurisdictional boundary discussion.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Fort Missoula Regional Park - Bella Vista Pavilion, 2725 CCC Road.
Agenda: elect vice chair for Park Board; Enterprise request for tennis repair at Playfair Park; Enterprise request for FMRP Softball warning track.
***
Missoula County Public Schools’ Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Trustees will meet in-person. Due to concerns for public safety, public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Please mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Meeting ID: 944 3478 4044; Passcode: 687986. One tap mobile +12532158782,,94434784044#,,,,,,0#,,687986# US (Tacoma); +13462487799,,94434784044#,,,,,,0#,,687986# US (Houston). Live stream available at https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual meeting at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (213) 338-8477 or toll free numbers for landlines: 1 (877) 853-5257 or 1 (888) 475-4499. Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: Title 20 Amendments hearing and recommendation. Comments: 1. Mail to City of Missoula, c/o Development Services, 435 Ryman St., Missoula, MT 59802; 2. http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; find the meeting date, click on the agenda item and “leave comment”; 3. Call in live to meeting (MUTE your computer or other device prior to calling in). 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (213) 338-8477 or toll free (877) 853-5257 or 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694; 4. Drop off comments in box in front of 140 W. Pine St. beginning one half hour prior to start of virtual public meeting.
***
Urban Transportation District Planning Committee
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: Zoom. For participation information please use this link: https://www.mountainline.com/about-mountain-line/board-of-directors/meetings/.
***
Public Art Committee
Traffic signal box art selection
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Caras Park.
***
Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Virtual: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Watch Live on Cable TV Channel 190 YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: Zootown Arts Community Center comprehensive sign package.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams. +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Conference ID: 974 291 065#
Agenda: resolution declaring an infrastructure deficient area exists within the Missoula County WYE intersection area; Seeley Lake Refuse District FY21 assessment rates; Missoula County Fairgrounds Special District FY21 Assessment; Rural Special Improvement District budget; preliminary budget.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.