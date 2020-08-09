This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Where: Trustees will meet in-person. Due to concerns for public safety, public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Please mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Meeting ID: 944 3478 4044; Passcode: 687986. One tap mobile +12532158782,,94434784044#,,,,,,0#,,687986# US (Tacoma); +13462487799,,94434784044#,,,,,,0#,,687986# US (Houston). Live stream available at https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/