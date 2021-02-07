This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: school calendar; Challenges to Educational Materials Review Committee summary; eighth grade graduation/promotion event.
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual. For participation information, contact Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427.
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/84807475849?pwd=czlNd3pDa0lONTlscG5UUWN2d2lCZz09#success. Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257; Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849; Password: 377226. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Mount Dean Stone Management Plan; Fort Missoula Regional Park Turf Working Group; approve Enterprise request for ropes course annual inspection; approval of trees for Missoula Shade Shelter.
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: The Board will meet in-person. Due to concerns for public health, safety, and the uncertainty of the potential number of public participants, the public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Please mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/93299945941?pwd=ZzVyelVwc3AzNDZqbGViaG9BR2ZwUT09; Meeting ID: 932 9994 5941; Passcode: 810687. One tap mobile +16699006833,,93299945941#,,,,*810687# US (San Jose); +12532158782,,93299945941#,,,,*810687# US (Tacoma). Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8922; Meeting ID: 892 2127 6565. One tap mobile +1-(346) 248-7799, 892 2127 6565# US (Houston); +1-(669) 900-6833, 892 2127 6565# US (San Jose).
Agenda: Stephanie Lemberg with East Missoula United with update on local happenings; Jennie Dixon from CAPS will share the rough draft concepts on the Live/Make zoning in process; Jon Sand from MPO will be an update on the Hwy 200 East Missoula Corridor Study; the draft is now out for public review and comment;missoulampo.com/east-missoula-highway-200-corridor.
Water Quality Advisory Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll)Conference ID: 896 150 199#.
Agenda: Milltown Water Right; WQAC BERA/HHRA discussion.
Target Range Sewer & Water Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom; call Fred Jones, 239-4300,
Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/82828990773?pwd=V0trQjlaSHRyVE14YUk2VXB2cUFBUT09#success. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 828 2899 0773; Password: 427524, press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Design Excellence review informational background and standards.
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/81664697199?pwd=NlJBZDQ5MThDdUpGYzROSVZHaXU1dz09#success. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 816 6469 7199' Password: 648409. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: consider support for SB7; establish process for follow-up on Team approach to legislative approach.
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 784 553 415#.
Agenda: Anderson Family Transfer; Ponderosa Heights Phase 2A Adjustment; Cryptocurrency Mining – Zoning Amendment.
Open Space Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/83387695311?pwd=bngyMXhyYlB6dWdudDZPdmQwaUJwUT09#success. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 833 8769 5311; Password: 376807. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: City of Missoula Conservation Lands Program update; presentation Open Space Project Evaluation process.