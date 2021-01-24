This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/81310274160?pwd=Zm54K3Q5NjRLK01iRyt1SFRhY05sUT09; Attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines); Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160; Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
***
Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll) Conference ID: 422 836 220#.
Agenda: SNAP and Double SNAP Dollars legislation.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Members of the public can view the meeting and documents relied on during the meeting by joining the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253. You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253. Staff members will be present in the Conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place.
Agenda: Morrison Maierle Task Order No. 36 - design temporary rental car offices; Liquid Planet lease addendum; Arconas contract for Holdroom seating in new terminal; approval of purchase of office furnishings for new terminal through Sourcewell; approval of purchase of digital displays for new termianl through Sourcewell; Martel Construction contract amendments - construct terminal access road, construct aviation way widening and construct parking lot modifications.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/99599765140?pwd=bGR5NERmL1NLaEZPKythTGZzSXR3dz09; Meeting ID: 995 9976 5140; Passcode: 234457. One tap mobile +16699006833,,99599765140#,,,,*234457# US (San Jose), +12532158782,,99599765140#,,,,*234457# US (Tacoma). Livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Development Authority/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard
When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, Or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,959819779# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 959 819 779#.
Agenda: WYE TEDD adoption and planning; sales agreements for lots between Missoula County and Shadowcast Partners, LLC; status of Bonner Repository Removal; board structure and bylaw updates.
***
Missoula Public Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/91879185094?pwd=ekJLdjJpK0I0dmVuTUd2Rk1yRkRiUT09; Meeting ID 918 7918 5094; Passcode 383111; find your local number https://zoom.us/u/ad1HNy6QQ4.
Agenda: building project update; opening to public and tours revisited; security guards; new County COVID-19 information; art work.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 708 917 813#.
Agenda: Impact Fee Advisory Committee Resolution; O'Keefe Ranch special zoning request; Double R Acres lot 8 block 1 minor subdivision; Extraterritorial application of City Tobacco Ordinance.