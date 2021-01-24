 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/81310274160?pwd=Zm54K3Q5NjRLK01iRyt1SFRhY05sUT09Attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines); Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160; Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.

***

Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board

When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll) Conference ID: 422 836 220#.

Agenda: SNAP and Double SNAP Dollars legislation.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Members of the public can view the meeting and documents relied on during the meeting by joining the meeting from their computer, tablet or smartphone at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253. Staff members will be present in the Conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place.

Agenda: Morrison Maierle Task Order No. 36 - design temporary rental car offices; Liquid Planet lease addendum; Arconas contract for Holdroom seating in new terminal; approval of purchase of office furnishings for new terminal through Sourcewell; approval of purchase of digital displays for new termianl through Sourcewell; Martel Construction contract amendments - construct terminal access road, construct aviation way widening and construct parking lot modifications.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/99599765140?pwd=bGR5NERmL1NLaEZPKythTGZzSXR3dz09Meeting ID: 995 9976 5140; Passcode: 234457. One tap mobile +16699006833,,99599765140#,,,,*234457# US (San Jose), +12532158782,,99599765140#,,,,*234457# US (Tacoma). Livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Development Authority/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard

When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, Or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,959819779# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 959 819 779#.

Agenda: WYE TEDD adoption and planning; sales agreements for lots between Missoula County and Shadowcast Partners, LLC; status of Bonner Repository Removal; board structure and bylaw updates.

***

Missoula Public Library Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/91879185094?pwd=ekJLdjJpK0I0dmVuTUd2Rk1yRkRiUT09; Meeting ID 918 7918 5094; Passcode 383111; find your local number https://zoom.us/u/ad1HNy6QQ4

Agenda: building project update; opening to public and tours revisited; security guards; new County COVID-19 information; art work. 

*** 

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 708 917 813#.

Agenda: Impact Fee Advisory Committee Resolution; O'Keefe Ranch special zoning request; Double R Acres lot 8 block 1 minor subdivision; Extraterritorial application of City Tobacco Ordinance.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Isaac Swan
Obituaries

Isaac Swan

KALISPELL - Isaac Swan was born wanting to fly. He was a natural athlete and artist. Whether filling a room with piano music, painting “S” tur…

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News