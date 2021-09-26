This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: virtual, global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112. Access Code: 362-010-253.
Agenda: Capital Improvement Plan; Interactive Employee Training System upgrade; purchase of Airport Command Vehicle for Public Safety Department; Northwestern Energy easement agreement; American Ground Handling contract.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Administration Building A Boardroom, 909 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
City Council Candidate Forum
Wards 5 and 6
When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3ubqBy0; Passcode: 462478; or telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 213 338 8477 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free). Webinar ID: 823 1364 2771.