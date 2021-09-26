 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday
0 Comments
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: virtual, global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112. Access Code: 362-010-253.

Agenda: Capital Improvement Plan; Interactive Employee Training System upgrade; purchase of Airport Command Vehicle for Public Safety Department; Northwestern Energy easement agreement; American Ground Handling contract.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Administration Building A Boardroom, 909 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

City Council Candidate Forum

Wards 5 and 6

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3ubqBy0; Passcode: 462478; or telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 213 338 8477 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free). Webinar ID: 823 1364 2771. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment
Local News

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment

A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J. Ranch was sexually harassed by clients in 2019 and 2020, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News