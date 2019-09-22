{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
Target Range School

general board meeting

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: School library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

City Council Candidate Forums

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Wards 3 and 4 candidates, Drew Iverson and Gwen Jones and Alan Ault and Amber Sherill.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Ward 2 candidates, Mirtha Becerra and Brent Sperry.

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.

