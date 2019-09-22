Target Range School
general board meeting
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: School library, 4095 South Ave. W.
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
City Council Candidate Forums
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Wards 3 and 4 candidates, Drew Iverson and Gwen Jones and Alan Ault and Amber Sherill.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Ward 2 candidates, Mirtha Becerra and Brent Sperry.
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.